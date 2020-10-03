SEE: How SunRisers celebrated victory against CSK

Last updated on: October 03, 2020 14:04 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner celebrates winning the game against the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, October 2, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad looked a happy bunch as the players cut a cake to celebrate their victory against the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.

Video: Kind courtesy, SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Man of the Match Priyam Garg was cake smashed on his face by his SRH team-mates in the hotel lobby.

'It is not my birthday,' exclaimed a surprised Garg, still soaking in the applause for his superb performance.

Young Garg played a key role in SunRisers's seven run win against CSK as he stroked a quickfire 51 not out from 26 balls, to rally his team to 164 for five after they had elected to bat.

Struggling at 69/4 at one stage, with both David Warner and Kane Williamson back in the hut, Garg and his young team-mate Abhishek Sharma (31 from 24 balls) rescued SunRisers as they put on 77 runs for the fifth wicket.

Garg played his role on the field too as he effected the run out of Faf du Plessis (22) with his quick throw to Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, a wicket which dented CSK's run chase big time.

'I was just trying to play my natural game and full credit the to team management for backing me and giving me confidence. I just wanted to play my natural game,' Garg said after the game.

'I have been playing with Abhishek since childhood and we both know each other's game very well which really helped today,' added the UP youngster, who led India in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, where they finished runners up to Bangladesh.