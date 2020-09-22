2020 IPL opener had record viewership

September 22, 2020 15:36 IST

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma at the toss prior to the opening IPL 2020 match on Saturday, September 19. Photograph: BCCI

The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match.

CSK beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the tournament opener on September 19.

"Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," BCCI's secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on Saturday.

CSK ended their five-match losing streak against Mumbai after the win on Saturday. With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins.

Dhoni returned to the cricket field after 437 days having last played a match during the 2019 World Cup. He had last played against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament in July last year.

The former India skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 2020.