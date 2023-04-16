Top Performer: Vijaykumar Vyshak Shines On Debut

IMAGE: Vijaykumar Vyshak celebrates his maiden IPL wicket -- David Warner, no less. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their second IPL 2023 win with a 23-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli gave his team a strong foundation, scoring his third fifty of the tournament -- a well-crafted 50 runs off 34 deliveries, embellished with six boundaries and a six.

Looking in excellent touch from the outset, he timed the ball beautifully, playing some delightful strokes all around the ground. Kohli's knock was the cornerstone of the RCB innings, and it helped them post a competitive 174.

Delhi's horrific run with the bat continued. Prithvi Shaw (0) was dismissed in the first over yet again while Mitchell Marsh departed without opening his account. Yash Dhull (1) survived four balls as DC found themselves reeling at 2/3 in the third over.

Just as Captain David Warner -- the sole performer in DC's star-studded batting line-up -- was beginning to look dangerous, RCB's young debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed him for his maiden wicket in the league.

IMAGE: Vijaykumar Vyshak celebrates Axar Patel's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Vyshak bowled short to Warner, who played a lob with hardly had any timing on the shot. Kohli took an impressive catch at midwicket as Vyshak gave RCB a game-changing breakthrough.

Vyshak inflicted another blow in the 13th over, when he dismissed Axar Patel on 21.

Vyshak finished his spell with another wicket -- that of Lalit Yadav -- and ended with 3/20, the best spell by an Indian bowler on debut for RCB.

Vyshak auditioned for multiple IPL franchises, including Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, but went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. The 26-year-old pacer was eventually drafted in by RCB as a replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar.

Vyshak has represented Karnataka in 10 first-class matches and taken 38 wickets. He made his debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2021 and has played 14 T20s, taking 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.92.