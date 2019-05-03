IPL PHOTOS: Punjab vs Kolkata

May 03, 2019 22:14 IST

Images from Friday’s IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mohali.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Sam Curran hits over the top for six during Friday's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran displayed remarkable T20 temperament to guide Kings XI Punjab to a respectable 183 for 6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win IPL game in Mohali on Friday.

While West Indian batsman Pooran hammered 48 off 27 balls to give the innings initial impetus in a 69-run partnership for the third wicket with Mayank Agarwal (36 off 26 balls), Englishman Curran walloped the Kolkata bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, to take the score past the 180-run mark.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hit three fours and four sixes in his 48 off 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

For KKR, fast bowler Sandeep Warrier (2/31) was the most impressive. He removed the opening pair of Chris Gayle (14 off 14 balls) and Lokesh Rahul (2 off 7 balls) in quick succession.

However, Pooran again displayed his big-hitting prowess, hitting four sixes, apart from three boundaries, as he found an able partner in Agarwal.

IMAGE: Sandeep Warrier celebrates after dismissing Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Pooran was unlucky to miss out on a fifty as he was caught in the deep mid-wicket region trying to hit a Nitish Rana half-tracker for six.

Once Agarwal, and later Mandeep Singh (25), got out, it seemed Kings would have to settle for less than 170. However, Curran had other ideas as 32 runs came off the last two overs.

In the 19th over, Curran hit Andre Russell for a couple of boundaries, before launching into countrymate Harry Gurney, hitting him for 22 runs, which included three fours and a big six. He finished with seven fours and two sixes.