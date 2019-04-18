PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

April 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in Delhi.

IMAGE: The Pandya Brothers – Krunal and Hardik – put on a 54-run partnership to lead Mumbai Indians's recovery against Delhi Capitals in Thursday's IPL match in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal put on a 54-run stand to rally Mumbai Indians to a challenging 168 for five against Delhi Capitals in a second leg match of the Indian Premier League, in Delhi, on Thursday.

Hardik (32 off 15 balls) and Krunal (37 not out off 26) provided a much-needed late onslaught by hammering 51 runs off the last 18 balls to put Mumbai in a strong position.

This was after Delhi spinners Amit Mishra (1/18) and Axar Patel (1/17) tightened the screws on Mumbai with a tidy effort.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai Indians a fine start, scoring 35 off 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Considering the slow nature of the surface, Delhi will have to bat really well to chase down 169.

With teams batting second winning all three previous games at the Kotla, Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first surprised even opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer.

On the slow and low surface, Mumbai made a measured start, Rohit's classy cover drive being the only boundary in the first three overs, which yielded just 16 runs.

IMAGE: Axar Patel gets a high five from Prithvi Shaw after running out Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Runs started flowing after that streaky boundary as Quinton de Kock (35 off 27) collected a four and six over deep square leg and by the first powerplay, Mumbai were a promising 57 for no loss.

It was time to introduce spin and that provided an immediate breakthrough for Delhi as Mishra bowled Rohit with a beauty on his very first ball of the night for his 150th IPL scalp.

Patel was brought in from the other end and he too made instant impact by removing Ben Cutting, leaving Mumbai at 63 for two.

IMAGE: Amit Mishra celebrates after bowling Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Runs were hard to come by with the two spinners in operation, creating scoreboard pressure which led to the run-out of a well-set de Kock following a terrible mix up with Suryakumar Yadav (26).

With Mumbai struggling to 117 for four in 17 overs, a late assault was very much needed to put up a fighting total. And that was provided by the Pandya brothers, with both going after Keemo Paul in the 18th over that leaked 17 runs.

Hardik, who is looking more dangerous with each passing game, whipped Morris for a six before pulling off a helicopter shot off Kagiso Rabada in the final over.

Rabada scalped two wickets for 38.