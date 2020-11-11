News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai Indians can win T20 World Cup, reckons Vaughan

Mumbai Indians can win T20 World Cup, reckons Vaughan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 11, 2020 19:40 IST
Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday became the second team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to defend the title and former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the Rohit Sharma-led can also win the T20 World Cup.

 

His remarks came as Mumbai Indians on Tuesday won their fifth IPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Vaughan hailed Mumbai Indians as the best team in the world and said they would also win the T20 World Cup. The former England skipper also said IPL is the best T20 competition without any doubt.

"Great #IPL ... The best team in the world won at a canter ... Full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times ... Without question, the IPL is the best T20 tournament by a country mile," Vaughan tweeted.

"I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup #Justsaying #IPL2020final," he added.

This is the fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In the finals, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

