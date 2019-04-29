Watch out for Warner in his last IPL-12 game

April 29, 2019 11:57 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 48 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.

IMAGE: David Warner, who has been magnificent for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

5 Number of consecutive matches Kings XI Punjab have lost away from home this season.

Their only away win came in their first match of the season -- against the Rajasthan Royals.

5:1 Sunrisers Hyderabad's win-loss record against Kings XI Punjab at Hyderabad.

7Number of consecutive 50s David Warner has scored against the Kings XI Punjab.

His scores against Punjab have been 70*, 51, 70*, 52, 59, 81 and 58.

7.20 Sunrisers Hyderabad's economy in IPL 2019 -- the best for any team.

Kings XI Punjab's economy of 9.20 is the worst for any team.

38.89 Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting average against spin this season -- the best for any team.

Kings XI Punjab are second best with an average of 35.57.

50 Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul are one short of 50 wickets in the IPL.

294 Runs scored by David Warner in the powerplay overs this season -- the most by any batsman.

Warner has been dismissed only twice in the powerplay overs and managed a strike rate of 142.71