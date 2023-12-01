News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL media rights value can touch USD 50 billion: Dhumal

IPL media rights value can touch USD 50 billion: Dhumal

Source: PTI
December 01, 2023 16:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: IPL is the second-most high-valued league after NFL. Photograph: BCCI

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal believes that the media rights value of the league has the potential to touch a staggering USD 50 billion over the next two decades, provided it keeps innovating and improvising with fans' interests in mind.

The current media rights value of the league stands at USD 6.2 billion (approx Rs 48000 crore) for a five-year period starting from 2022.

Even by this estimate, IPL is the second-most high-valued league after the National Football League (NFL), as the American sporting entity struck a USD 110 billion media deal for an 11-year period starting from last year.

 

"If I have to see how it has gone over the last 15 years and if I have to go by estimates going forward, we are expecting media rights (of the IPL) to go somewhere close to USD 50 billion by around 2043," said Dhumal while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India here.

Dhumal, who is also a former BCCI treasurer, also pinned his hopes for a financial windfall on the advent of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"We need to keep innovating, keep doing better in terms of fan engagement, and keep making it better in terms of the quality of games," he said.

"Now that cricket is becoming part of the Olympics and with the WPL taking it to a different level for women's cricket, I see a lot of hope and light at the end of the tunnel," said Dhumal.

The media rights value of the IPL has grown exponentially in the last decade and half from the Rs 6000 crore in 2008, going past several other major sporting leagues across the world.

Dhumal dissected the growth and ever-swelling popularity of the IPL.

"IPL is the most-watched cricket league in the world. Personally, I feel IPL is the best Make in India brand we can think of post-Independence.

"We are a very diverse country in terms of states, cultures and languages being spoken. But this is one platform (IPL) which is rooted so well that you are able to showcase India to the globe," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
Sarfaraz in India A squad, Bharat named captain
Sarfaraz in India A squad, Bharat named captain
'Rohit and Virat were crying'
'Rohit and Virat were crying'
Nifty hits life-time high, Sensex jumps 493 points
Nifty hits life-time high, Sensex jumps 493 points
Ask rediffGURU R P Yadav Your Career Qs
Ask rediffGURU R P Yadav Your Career Qs
Europa League PIX: Big win for Liverpool
Europa League PIX: Big win for Liverpool
'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'
'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'

'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'

Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel

Spot-fixer Salman Butt in PCB's selection panel

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances