IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his team-mates look shattered after the World Cup 2023 final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled the heart-breaking scenes following India's defeat in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19, 2023.

'Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad,' Ashwin revealed on his You Tube channel. 'Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups.'

'I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two (Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe,' Ashwin added.

Ashwin praised Rohit's captaincy and the camaraderie he shares with team-mates.

'If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team, he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally,' Ashwin stated.

Ashwin played only one game in the World Cup -- the opening match against Australia in Chennai.