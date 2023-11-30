News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit and Virat were crying'

'Rohit and Virat were crying'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 30, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his team-mates look shattered after the World Cup 2023 final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled the heart-breaking scenes following India's defeat in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19, 2023.

'Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad,' Ashwin revealed on his You Tube channel. 'Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups.'

'I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two (Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe,' Ashwin added.

Ashwin praised Rohit's captaincy and the camaraderie he shares with team-mates.

'If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team, he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally,' Ashwin stated.

Ashwin played only one game in the World Cup -- the opening match against Australia in Chennai.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story
The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story
BCCI on sticky wicket over Rohit decision
BCCI on sticky wicket over Rohit decision
Kohli Opts Out Of SA ODIs, T20s
Kohli Opts Out Of SA ODIs, T20s
All rescued workers normal, can return home: AIIMS
All rescued workers normal, can return home: AIIMS
Harmanpreet to lead India in 5-Nations tournament
Harmanpreet to lead India in 5-Nations tournament
'Can I earn Rs 3L pm post retirement?'
'Can I earn Rs 3L pm post retirement?'
Adani back in world's 20 richest billionaires list
Adani back in world's 20 richest billionaires list

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya

Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya

Bumrah 'hurt' by Pandya's return at Mumbai Indians?

Bumrah 'hurt' by Pandya's return at Mumbai Indians?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances