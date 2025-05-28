LSG left to rue bowling woes

IMAGE: LSG's hopes rested on experienced Avesh Khan, who didn't have a consistent season taking 13 wickets in 13 matches at a poor average of 37.46. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants were presented a major challenge even before the Indian Premier League commenced this season -- a depleted bowling line-up.

It was a disappointing season for LSG, who finished seventh with six wins and eight losses. A spate of injuries to key bowlers disrupted their rhythm and consistency.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan spoke about his team's approach, focusing on overcoming those very challenges.

'When you start off the IPL season, your first goal is to think of the playoffs, how you are going to get there...We obviously made the conscious effort of (trying to handle) the challenges which we were facing in the beginning of the season, which is losing a few of our main bowlers to injuries,' he said.

'We made an effort to not pay too much attention to that...and finding ways of winning the match,' Zaheer said.

'That is the process which everyone was aligned to and looking at that, we have had a decent season...but yes, we fell short and putting the game together was a challenge which was evident right through the season...,' Zaheer said.

Despite the bowling woes, Zaheer said the stability in the batting unit was a major positive. The overseas trio of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran -- the team's standout performer with the bat -- brought solidity to the line-up.

'There are positives, a lot of positives -- the stability was evident with regard to batting.

'But with regard to bowling, we were trying to figure out the combinations, we were trying to figure out the options which can get us over the line and that is something that was the story right throughout the season," he conceded.