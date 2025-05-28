HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Winning start for Satwik-Chirag; Lakshya retires hurt in Singapore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 28, 2025 14:11 IST

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a winning return, while there was heartbreak for Lakshya Sen, who was forced to retire midway through his opening round clash at the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Singapore on Wednesday.

 

Back on court for the first time since their withdrawal from the All England Open in March due to Chirag's back injury, the former world No.1 displayed no signs of rust as they beat Malaysia's Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal 21-16, 21-13 in just under 40 minutes in the round of 32.

It was Satwik and Chirag's second win over the 41st-ranked Malaysian pair.

The pair, ranked World No 27, had also missed the Sudirman Cup earlier this month, with Satwik battling health concerns.

Prior to that, they had made semifinal appearances at the Malaysia Open and India Open this season.

India's no 1 singles player Sen was forced to retire hurt during his opening-round clash against Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei.

World No 17 Sen, started strongly and took the first game 21-15. But Lin, bounced back to claim the second 21-17.

The match was evenly poised in the decider when Sen trailed 5-13 before he retired due to injury. The exact nature of Sen's injury is not known.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde advanced into the pre-quarters defeating the American pair of Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett 21-16, 21-19 in 35 minutes.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap put up a spirited fight but ultimately went down to Han Yue of China 21-17, 13-21, 7-21 in a 58-minute contest.

Kashyap, ranked 46th in the world, started well and took the opening game 21-17.

However, the world No. 4 and third seeded Han bounced back to win the next two games 21-13, 21-7, showcasing her superior control.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
