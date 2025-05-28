HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Boycott warns Crawley, Pope from overconfidence ahead of India Tests

Boycott warns Crawley, Pope from overconfidence ahead of India Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 15:21 IST

x

'We cannot say suddenly that Crawley and Pope have solved the technical and mental issues that have dogged their careers because the Zimbabwe bowling was so average.'

England's Ollie Pope was one of the three batters who hit centuries in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last week

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope was one of the three batters who hit centuries in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last week. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Legendary Geoffrey Boycott remains unconvinced that England's Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope have overcome their "technical and mental issues" despite scoring centuries against Zimbabwe, insisting that their real challenge will come in next month's five-Test series against India.

Crawley has endured a tough few months, struggling in New Zealand where he averaged under nine and fell to Matt Henry in all six innings.

Pope, too, had a rollercoaster 2024. His brilliant 196 in the opening Test against India in Hyderabad stands among the finest overseas knocks by an Englishman, but he has been extremely inconsistent since.

 

"We cannot say suddenly that Crawley and Pope have solved the technical and mental issues that have dogged their careers because the Zimbabwe bowling was so average," the former English opener wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

England's top-three of Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Pope all struck dominant hundreds as the hosts piled up 565/6 declared against what Boycott termed a Zimbabwean "club-bowling" attack, en route to an innings and 45-run victory in the recently concluded one-off Test.

"They were medium pacers not good enough or consistent enough to expose any flaws in Crawley and Pope's batting. We will have to wait until the India series to see if there really is any improvement against better bowlers. That will be the real test and give us a better idea of where they stand."

The 84-year-old however acknowledged that the runs would boost confidence for England's top-order.

"The top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope made hundreds. Well done. It is not their fault the bowling was so poor.

"It was exactly what any batsman wants early season: easy runs. Runs breeds confidence, confidence sets you up for the summer. Form and confidence is everything. They did their job but, if we're honest, it was not a great advert for Test match cricket.

"It flattered one team and knocked seven bells out of the other one. But England's top three go into the Test series against India full of confidence. They have no excuse now."

Describing the game as a "mismatch", he added: "It was like putting a heavyweight boxer in with a flyweight. The heavyweight toyed with the flyweight before knocking him out with one punch.

"Zimbabwe were just out of their depth. Anyone could see it. England batted first on a flat pitch and took advantage of club bowling and enjoyed easy batting practice."

England will face India in a five-Test marquee series beginning June 20 at Leeds. Their next assignment in the World Test Championship cycle will be the high-profile Ashes series in Australia, starting November 21.

"My worry for the Ashes series later this year has always been England's bowling and I saw nothing at Nottingham to change my mind.

"The seamers were made to look very ordinary by a Zimbabwe team that were not much better than a minor county side."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
Winning start for Satwik-Chirag; Lakshya retires hurt
Winning start for Satwik-Chirag; Lakshya retires hurt
'We're happy he finished on a really strong note'
'We're happy he finished on a really strong note'
Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers set for battle royale
Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers set for battle royale
Djokovic protege Mensik beats jeers and Muller to advance
Djokovic protege Mensik beats jeers and Muller to advance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

webstory image 2

7 Timeless Majrooh Songs

webstory image 3

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

VIDEOS

We are now refusing to play cricket with another country:Former Diplomat Akbaruddin1:31

We are now refusing to play cricket with another...

Flamingos take over Thoothukudi's salt pans, WATCH1:05

Flamingos take over Thoothukudi's salt pans, WATCH

Gujarat Leads the Way: Safe and Modern Hostels for Single Working Women2:42

Gujarat Leads the Way: Safe and Modern Hostels for Single...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD