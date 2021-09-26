News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Source: PTI
September 26, 2021 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six during his knock of 51. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday reached a coveted milestone of 10,000-run mark in all forms of T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise) during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. 

Playing in his 314 T20 match, Kohli pulled his India team-mate Jasprit Bumrah for a six to get the milestone in the fourth over after RCB were sent in to bat. 

 

Kohli, who is set to step down from RCB captaincy at the end of this season, had come into the match with 13 short of 10,000 runs. 

The 32-year-old has played 298 innings before Sunday's match and has scored runs at an average of 41.61 with the help of five hundreds and 73 fifties. 

His highest individual score was 113. His career strike-rate has been an impressive 134 plus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Royals return to winning ways against Sunrisers?
Can Royals return to winning ways against Sunrisers?
'When Jadeja plays like that, you can't do much'
'When Jadeja plays like that, you can't do much'
Bowlers have given Punjab self-belief, says Rahul
Bowlers have given Punjab self-belief, says Rahul
Mcap of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.56 lakh cr
Mcap of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.56 lakh cr
IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
Bharat Bandh on Sep 27: SKM appeals for peace
Bharat Bandh on Sep 27: SKM appeals for peace
Hamilton takes 100th F1 win with victory in Russia
Hamilton takes 100th F1 win with victory in Russia

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

IPL PIX: Jadeja cameo helps CSK beat KKR

IPL PIX: Jadeja cameo helps CSK beat KKR

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances