IPL PIX: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is run out by Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: BCCI

Former skipper Dinesh Karthik's late cameo and Rahul Tripathi's good hand with the bat lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to 171/6 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93/4.



However, the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end. Even Josh Hazlewood (2/40 in 4 overs) got a bit of stick helping KKR's cause.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

The platform was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45 off 33), who hit four boundaries and one six but it was the CSK bowlers, who kept making inroads and did not allow the KKR batsmen to either free their arms or settle down.



Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Shubman Gill (9) in the first over after a horrible mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi hits out. Photograph: BCCI

No 3 Tripathi and in-form Venkatesh Iyer (18) tried to resurrect the innings but the southpaw was unable to convert his start after he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Thakur.



Tripathi, who fetched his first boundary off a pull shot over midwicket, also got a reprieve after the ball on which he had nicked, as it was adjudged as a no-ball. Off the very next one, he smashed his first maximum over deep extra cover.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Eoin Morgan (8) also fell cheaply as he holed to Faf du Plessis off Josh Hazlewood to leave KKR in a spot of bother at 70/3. Tripathi also fell in the 13th over, as he was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja with KKR slipping 89/4.



Andre Russell (20) took on Sam Curran in the 15th over, smacking two fours and a monstrous six, as KKR fetched 14 runs but Shardul Thakur forced Russell to drag one back onto his stumps.



Rana and Karthik scored some quick runs at the end to take KKR past 170.