KKR's bowling changes were spot on: Tendulkar

October 01, 2020

IMAGE: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, right, celebrates with teammate Pat Cummins after taking the wicket of Robin Uthappa. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar hailed the leadership skills of Dinesh Karthik as he praised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper for making the right bowling changes at the right time against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tendulkar's remarks came as KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. While chasing 175, Rajasthan was restricted to 137/9 in the allotted twenty overs. At one stage during their chase, Rajasthan was reduced to 88/8 as KKR bowlers wreaked havoc at the Dubai International Stadium. For KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets each.

"Important knock by @RealShubmanGill who played some good shots. @Russell12A's brief cameo & good finish by @Eoin16 got @KKRiders to a decent score. Terrific bowling performance as well. Bowling changes were spot on & the team balance looked good," Tendulkar tweeted.

Mavi got the wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler while Nagarkoti dismissed Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Pat Cummins bowled three overs and conceded just 13 runs. The pacer also bagged the crucial wicket of Royals skipper Steve Smith.

While batting first, Shubman Gill top-scored for KKR with 47 runs. Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell also played useful knocks of 34 and 24 respectively to take the score to 174/6.

Morgan usually bats at number four or five, but he was sent out to the middle at number six against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 3 while KKR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on the same day.