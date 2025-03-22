HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Catch a Glimpse of IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

March 22, 2025 21:18 IST

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League was declared open with a dazzling ceremony at the iconic Eden Gardens, ahead of the season-opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The star-student event, headlined by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, also featured actress Disha Patani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla among others. 

 IMAGE:Actress Disha Patani performs during the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI
 
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan breaks into an impromptu dance to light up the stage. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal belts out a hit Bollywood number. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Artists performs during the opening ceremony.. Photograph: ANI
 

IMAGE: IPL trophy in its full glory at Eden Gardens ahead of the season-opener between KKR and RCB. Photograph: BCCI
