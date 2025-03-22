HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's the reason for Bhuvi's omission from RCB XI?

What's the reason for Bhuvi's omission from RCB XI?

March 22, 2025 20:11 IST

Bhuvi

Interestingly, RCB chose to exclude seasoned pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar from their squad for the season opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, against KKR on Saturday.

At Rs 10.75 crore, the 35-year-old India discard is one the most expensive players signed by RCB at the mega auction. Although it is speculated that he had suffered a minor injury ahead of the clash, the real reason for his omission is unknown.

Bhuvi has a total of 181 wickets in 176 IPL matches, with a career economy rate under 8. 

 

Electing to bowl first, RCB  named two young Indian pacers - Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar Salam -  in their squad, who will operate alongside Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood.

 

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

