HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How RCB silenced Eden Gardens

How RCB silenced Eden Gardens

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 00:44 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, featuring in his landmark 18th IPL season and 400th T20 appearance overall. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made an auspicious start in their latest bid to lift a maiden Indian Premier League trophy as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt ensured a seven-wicket win over holders Kolkata Knight Riders in Saturday's season opener.

Chasing 175 for victory, the three-times runners-up rode Kohli's unbeaten 59 and former Kolkata batter Salt's blistering 56 at the top of the innings to comfortably reach their target in 16.2 overs.

Bengaluru's ever-present talisman Kohli, playing in his 18th IPL campaign and 400th Twenty20 match overall, continued to heap pressure on the Kolkata bowlers with new skipper Rajat Patidar (34) before Liam Livingstone (15 not out) hit the winning runs.

Salt said he was most pleased by his 95-run partnership with Kohli which set the tone for the victory.

 

"We haven't batted much together, Virat and I, so to go out and put a partnership together was the most important thing for us in game one," Salt added.

"It's a ground I know very well. I had a clear and simple game plan and I would have liked to go on a bit longer, but it wasn't to be."

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli shakes hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' Spencer Johnson after the match. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Earlier, seamer Josh Hazlewood (2-22) marked his return from a hip injury that forced him out of Australia's Champions Trophy campaign by taking the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the opening over after Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl.

The pre-match threat of thunderstorms failed to materialise but it rained fours and sixes at Eden Gardens thereafter as Kolkata looked to be on a mission to become the first team in the league's history to breach the 300-run barrier.

Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane led the way as Kolkata's new captain with brutal ball-striking in his 31-ball 56 and although his dismissal along with that of Sunil Narine for 44 stalled the home side, they still had plenty of firepower left.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

However, a couple of wickets in quick succession through Krunal Pandya (3-29) as the ball began to grip the surface meant that the hosts ultimately ended up with a below-par 174-8 thanks to youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 30.

"We have to learn from our mistakes," said Rahane.

"We have the batting power to go out and express ourselves. We tried our best but it didn't work out today.

"We thought that 210-220 on this wicket would be achievable, but two to three wickets in the middle overs changed the momentum." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Rampaging RCB rout champions KKR in opener
IPL PIX: Rampaging RCB rout champions KKR in opener
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB
Patidar opens up on captaining Kohli
Patidar opens up on captaining Kohli
PIX: SRK, Disha, Shreya steal the show at IPL Opening
PIX: SRK, Disha, Shreya steal the show at IPL Opening
PIX: Old Friends, New Colours...
PIX: Old Friends, New Colours...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 2

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

World Water Day: Transforming Gujarat - Impact of Sujalam Sufalam Initiative2:34

World Water Day: Transforming Gujarat - Impact of Sujalam...

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation with astounding success9:32

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation...

Beauty from Kashmir is here!0:42

Beauty from Kashmir is here!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD