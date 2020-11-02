News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's up to the gods now, says Morgan after KKR win

It's up to the gods now, says Morgan after KKR win

Source: PTI
November 02, 2020 00:30 IST
'I don't think we could have done anything more today.'

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and pacer Pat Cummins are all smiles after their match-winning performances against Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and pacer Pat Cummins are all smiles after their match-winning performances against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believes his team couldn't have done anything more in its must-win game against Rajasthan Royals and sought divine intervention for the side to make it to the IPL play-offs.

 

The Knight Riders finished their league campaign with a 60-run victory over Rajasthan Royals to get into the top four with 14 points. However, their net run-rate of -0.214 could be an impediment towards qualification.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate), but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So, whatever happens from here is up to the gods," Morgan said, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kolkata Knight Riders’s entry into the play-offs will now depend on the result of the matches between Delhi Capitals (-0.159) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) as well as the one where Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified.

In case, SRH wins, KKR's chances of qualification will hinge on a really bad defeat for either Delhi or Bangalore in their match.

Put in to bat, Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 to take KKR to 191 for 7 and the skipper said it was a par-score on this track.

"I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith, on his part, thanked the BCCI for arranging a fantastic tournament in tough times.

"The BCCI and everyone involved to get this tournament up and running have done fantastic. Hope we were able to put few smiles on people's faces, especially in India where it's been tough."

Source: PTI
