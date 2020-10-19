News
'IPL is best cricketing spectacle'

Source: ANI
October 19, 2020 15:49 IST
The match between Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians saw two Super Overs on Sunday

IMAGE: The match between Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians saw two Super Overs on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has no hesitation in calling the Indian Premier League (IPL) the best cricketing spectacle.

His remark came as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"Don't know how but I don't know any other T20 tournament that has half the drama of the #IPL2020 !!!! Without doubt, it's the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year ... Apart from Test Cricket," Vaughan tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh mirrored that thought but went a step ahead and compared the game to the ICC 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

In the World Cup final, England had defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary count rule after the Super Over was tied.

Yuvraj asked which one of the two was a better game and hailed the "unbelievable" scenes witnessed in the match between KXIP and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

"Was the World Cup final of 2019 a better game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday," Yuvraj tweeted.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal

 

 

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

