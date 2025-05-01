HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'In close games, seven deliveries mean a lot'

Last updated on: May 01, 2025 01:40 IST

'But today's wicket was one of the best we've got at home in this tournament. That's the reason I felt we needed another 15 runs.' 

 Sam Curran top-scored for CSK with 88 off 47 balls

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said his side did put up a significant total on the board as they made 190 in 19.2 overs but added it was not enough.

"I think the batting -- yes, it was the first time we put enough runs on the board. But was it a par score? I feel slightly short. Yes, a bit demanding from the batters but I feel we could've got slightly more," he said.

 

Dhoni said CSK is not playing well towards the end -- they lost five wickets for four runs as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a hat-trick in the 19th over to finish with figures of 4/32.

"The partnership between (Dewald) Brevis and Sam (Curran) was excellent. We didn't play the last four deliveries, and the second last over four batters got out. In close games, those seven deliveries mean a lot," he said.

Dhoni praised Sam Curran for his gritty 88 off 47 balls with nine fours and four sixes, which took CSK to an at-par total.

"Well he's (Curran) a fighter, that's something we all know. Whenever he turns up, he wants to contribute. Unfortunately so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, the wicket was on the slower side and he found it slightly difficult," Dhoni said.

"But today's wicket was one of the best we've got at home in this tournament. That's the reason I felt we needed another 15 runs," he added.

The CSK skipper also praised Brevis for his intent and energy.

"I think it's momentum in the middle order and he's a very good fielder and he has good power so he can hit good balls for boundaries. He brings energy in the field too. We needed that fresh air, someone not caught up in the spiral. He can be an asset going forward," Dhoni added.

 

