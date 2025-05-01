Is Iyer the new chase master?

'...I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a 41-ball 72 to help Punjab Kings chase down 191 . Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday said he "loves chasing on any field" after his 41-ball 72 guided his side to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings and secured the second position in the IPL points table in Chennai on Wednesday.

Iyer struck his fourth fifty of the season, making 72 off 41 balls with five fours and four sixes as PBKS knocked CSK out of IPL play-offs race with the win.

"I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle," said Iyer, who was adjudged the player-of-the-match.

Talking about his form in away games in this IPL, Iyer said, "I don't want to curse it and just stay in the present and reacting to the ball. It doesn't matter where I am playing. I just play with my approach. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't."

Iyer said batting against fast bowlers with the new ball has given him a great amount of practice.

"Lately I have been batting a lot in the nets and facing the quick bowlers, especially with the new ball and that's given me immense confidence. This is one part I have really worked on," he said.

"The attitude is something that I keep high whenever I approach the field. So I think all these small boxes have been ticked and that's there to see," he added.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could probably out of the tournament after fracturing one of his fingers. He didn't play against CSK on Wednesday.

"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Iyer said at the toss.