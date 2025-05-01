HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is Iyer the new chase master?

Is Iyer the new chase master?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 01:25 IST

x

'...I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle.'

Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a 41-ball 72 to help Punjab Kings chase down 191

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a 41-ball 72 to help Punjab Kings chase down 191 . Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday said he "loves chasing on any field" after his 41-ball 72 guided his side to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings and secured the second position in the IPL points table in Chennai on Wednesday.

Iyer struck his fourth fifty of the season, making 72 off 41 balls with five fours and four sixes as PBKS knocked CSK out of IPL play-offs race with the win.

 

"I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle," said Iyer, who was adjudged the player-of-the-match.

Talking about his form in away games in this IPL, Iyer said, "I don't want to curse it and just stay in the present and reacting to the ball. It doesn't matter where I am playing. I just play with my approach. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't."

Iyer said batting against fast bowlers with the new ball has given him a great amount of practice.

"Lately I have been batting a lot in the nets and facing the quick bowlers, especially with the new ball and that's given me immense confidence. This is one part I have really worked on," he said.

"The attitude is something that I keep high whenever I approach the field. So I think all these small boxes have been ticked and that's there to see," he added.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could probably out of the tournament after fracturing one of his fingers. He didn't play against CSK on Wednesday.

"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Iyer said at the toss.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kawasaki edge Al-Nassr, enter ACL Elite final
Kawasaki edge Al-Nassr, enter ACL Elite final
Doping controversy: Sinner considered quitting tennis
Doping controversy: Sinner considered quitting tennis
Super Cup: FC Goa down Bagan, set up final against JFC
Super Cup: FC Goa down Bagan, set up final against JFC
IPL PIX: Shreyas, Chahal end CSK's playoff dreams
IPL PIX: Shreyas, Chahal end CSK's playoff dreams
Why Dravid believes Vaibhav is still work in progress
Why Dravid believes Vaibhav is still work in progress

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

webstory image 2

7 Cool Car Gadgets

webstory image 3

Pre-Book: Motorola Edge 60 Pro Available At ₹29,999

VIDEOS

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit0:37

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit

Fearing Indian strikes, Pakistan Navy sends warships to Arabian sea1:56

Fearing Indian strikes, Pakistan Navy sends warships to...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD