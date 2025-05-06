HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'High risk strategy' will not always work

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 06, 2025
May 06, 2025 11:59 IST

IMAGE: Known for his attacking batting, opener Abhishek Sharma has scored just 314 runs in 11 matches, including one century and one half-ton this season. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins, saying he hit the hard lengths consistently, which worked well for him and helped him get three wickets which broke the back of Delhi Capitals' line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a washout against Delhi Capitals on Monday but put on a clinical show with the ball. 

After a remarkable campaign last year, which saw SRH redefine T20 hitting with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the helm, their aggressive approach backfired, bowing out of the league with just three wins in 11 games and plenty of underwhelming moments on the field as a batting and bowling unit.

 

Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Bangar said: "It worked out well for Pat Cummins that Mohammed Shami opted out, which cleared the way for Cummins to take the new ball. Initially, he may have expected Shami to do most of the damage, which might have held him back a little.

"But today was his opportunity. He hit those hard lengths consistently, he was not really trying to swing the ball, and ended up taking three crucial wickets early in the innings."

Shami's season has been poor, having taken just six wickets in nine games at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23. On the other hand, Cummins has fared better, with 13 wickets at an average of 27.92 and an economy rate of 9.15, with best figures of 3/19.

Speaking about SRH's season this time around, Bangar said that they will rethink their strategy going forward since it is not always their "high-risk" strategy that will work.

"It has been that kind of season for SRH. They started strong, scoring 280-plus in their very first match, and perhaps believed that same aggressive approach would carry them through. But that's a high-risk strategy and does not always work consistently.

"When your batters are in form, it looks great. But when they are not, you see the other end of the spectrum -- and that is where SRH find themselves now," said Bangar.

"Still, this being the first year of a new cycle, they will likely rethink their strategy going forward. It's unfortunate for SRH fans, especially since Hyderabad has become such a vibrant venue. The fans have shown great support, and hopefully, they'll have better memories in seasons to come," he concluded.

