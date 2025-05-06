What caused SRH's early ouster? Vettori vents

'These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it has not been easy for the batters.'

IMAGE: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said that two surfaces out of six were 250-plus, but the rest were friendly for fast bowlers, particularly the new ball bowlers, who were difficult to hit. Photograph: BCCI

Following the washout against Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori said that the conditions at Hyderabad were not like as they expected and the surfaces were tricky.

After being the trailblazers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an ultra-attacking brand of batting led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH bowed out of the 2025 season with just three wins in 11 games following a washout against DC at home on Monday.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presser head coach Daniel Vettori said, "I definitely did not say after every match I was backing an aggressive approach. I said we are about assessing conditions and this year, the conditions weren't as we expected. If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here.

"These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it has not been easy for the batters. All we have talked about is assessing conditions, trying to read the game, and understand what to do in certain situations. I think the guys are innately aggressive, but certainly, this season has been about trying to establish what's been required on the day," he added.

Hyderabad has hosted six games so far, and teams have crossed the 200-run mark in only four out of 11 innings in total, as compared to seven out of 12 times last year. The conditions were more bowling-friendly this time around.

Vettori said that two surfaces out of six were 250-plus, but the rest were friendly for fast bowlers, particularly the new ball bowlers, who were difficult to hit.

"There have been two surfaces that have been 250-plus, and there have been four here that have been probably more conducive for the fast bowlers. Not so much the spinners but the new ball has been a little bit sticky, hard to hit, not coming onto the bat. The IPL has some of the best new-ball bowlers in the world, and they were able to exploit those conditions," he said.

With just three wins in ten games, SRH had to win this game to keep their playoffs hopes alive. They had reduced the DC line-up to a poor total of 133/7, but the rain prevented them from taking home what could have been very easy two points.

Vettori lamented the lack of consistency shown by the franchise this time around, saying, "Obviously, it is disappointing. We came in with high hopes, but we have not been consistent enough with our performances. I have spoken to you guys a number of times around just not being able to put complete performances together. Today was the start of a complete performance, so it is frustrating that we could not finish it, but that is cricket," he added.

Skipper Pat Cummins' new ball exploits set SRH up for what could have been a complete performance as he ended up with figures of 3/19. With Mohammed Shami left out, he took the responsibility of bowling the first over and struck on the very first ball by removing Karun Nair.

Shami's season has been poor, having taken just six wickets in nine games at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23. The coach said that the Indian veteran was dropped on the basis of conditions and praised Cummins' ability to play different roles well.

"It has obviously been a tough season so far for Shami. But he has been working exceptionally hard in the background. We just saw, particularly on this Hyderabad wicket, that is the best make-up of this team for us," he said.

"If you look at his overall performance, he's been able to be a wicket-taker. He (Cummins) has bowled [in] a number of different roles for us. He has been able to mix and match depending on who has been selected in the team."

"Today, I think was the first [second*] time he took the first over and you can see why he's such a dominant Test-match bowler when he gets the opportunity. Pleasing for him to be able to turn up today and bowl so well and lead the team exceptionally well. Hopefully, that carries onto the last three games of the season," he concluded.

In 11 matches this season, Cummins took 13 wickets at an average of 27.92 and an economy rate of 9.15, with best figures of 3/19.

DC is in the fifth spot with six wins, four losses, and a no result, giving them 13 points. SRH is in the eighth spot, with three wins, seven losses, and a no result, giving them seven points.