HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'True batters' outshine sloggers this IPL

'True batters' outshine sloggers this IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 06, 2025 11:28 IST

x

'Those who are very good at playing along the ground are also very good at playing in the air in same direction.' 

Shubman Gill has been in fine touch without all the ugly slogging and has scored 426 runs in 12 innings thus far.  

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has been in fine touch without all the ugly slogging and has scored 426 runs in 12 innings, at a strike rate of 147.40 thus far. Photograph: BCCI

T20s have become a game of muscle but the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are bucking that trend this Indian Premier League.

One can also add K L Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane to the list as they all have reinvented their game to meet the growing demands of T20 cricket without compromising on their inherent style of play.

The slower nature of pitches this IPL has made teams realise the value of "true batters" who are bossing the batting charts. Kohli is at the top with 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.46 while Sudharsan has scored a run less at a 150 plus strike rate.

 

If sixes are hard to come by, these "true batters" can rotate the strike and find boundaries through the ground at will. Their remarkable consistency has also reignited the debate on role of anchors who were considered an outdated lot before the start of IPL.

"Though T20 is a game of muscle, if you see all those guys who are technically sound, they are more consistent than the other people," former India chief selector MSK Prasad told PTI.

"Other people are hit and miss sort of a stuff. If you see Virat or K L Rahul or Shubman Gill or Sai Sudarshan. I would also include Rahane there and even Yashasvi, they can adapt on any surface.

"Adaptability is the key. They are at ease with both fast bowlers and spinners. That's the most important thing. They have developed that kind of a game on both sides.

"Those who are very good at playing along the ground are also very good at playing in the air in same direction," explained the former India wicketkeeper-batter.

KL Rahul's form this IPL has made him a contender to make a comeback into the Indian T20 squad for the World Cup next year 

IMAGE: KL Rahul's form this IPL has made him a contender to make a comeback into the Indian T20 squad for the World Cup next year. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli is not a natural when it comes to slog sweeps but he has been employing that shot sporadically including RCB's previous game against CSK at Chinnaswamy. The crisp slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja that went for a six was followed by a clean aerial strike over extra cover.

Gill, on the other hand, has led Gujarat Titans from the front and alongside Sudharsan, forms arguably the best opening pair in IPL 2025. They both don't need to adopt a slam bang approach when they can get the runs with conventional stroke making.

Rahul too has forced himself into the wicket-keeper's debate for the World Cup at home next year despite not being part of Indian team since the 2022 edition in Australia. Batting in the middle-order, Rahul has upped his strike rate consistently, from 136 last season to 146 in the tournament thus far to silence his critics.

"That is the beauty of IPL. If you are not picked for T20 format, you have a platform to prove and come back. That's exactly what K L has done. He should be playing all formats," added Prasad.

Earlier in the competition, Delhi Capitals' team mentor Kevin Pietersen had spoken about the value of being technically correct batters on challenging surfaces.

"On wickets like these, you can't play that way and you've got to be methodical, you've got to find rhythm.

"That's where you see the true batter, the real batter that can come out there and sort of monitor the situation and it looks effortless because they've built a technique for 20 years, 30 years...

"... whereas you give the absolute belters and that's when the next generation can come in and do all sorts of things," Pietersen, one of the finest batters to have played for England, had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What caused SRH's early ouster? Vettori vents
What caused SRH's early ouster? Vettori vents
PIX: Cummins & Co. finally get their act together!
PIX: Cummins & Co. finally get their act together!
Sania Reflects On Realities Of Motherhood
Sania Reflects On Realities Of Motherhood
Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Delhi HC quashes RCB's plea against Uber ad
Delhi HC quashes RCB's plea against Uber ad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who's Winning India's Smartphone Race?

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

A Master Class In Goan Food: 8 Special Recipes

VIDEOS

Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan as sluice gates of Baglihar dams are closed1:25

Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan as sluice gates of...

Hema Sharma stuns in traditional saree at the Airport!1:00

Hema Sharma stuns in traditional saree at the Airport!

Amit Shah chairs crucial meeting with Delhi CM to review law and order situation0:39

Amit Shah chairs crucial meeting with Delhi CM to review...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD