'True batters' outshine sloggers this IPL

'Those who are very good at playing along the ground are also very good at playing in the air in same direction.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has been in fine touch without all the ugly slogging and has scored 426 runs in 12 innings, at a strike rate of 147.40 thus far. Photograph: BCCI

T20s have become a game of muscle but the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are bucking that trend this Indian Premier League.

One can also add K L Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane to the list as they all have reinvented their game to meet the growing demands of T20 cricket without compromising on their inherent style of play.

The slower nature of pitches this IPL has made teams realise the value of "true batters" who are bossing the batting charts. Kohli is at the top with 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.46 while Sudharsan has scored a run less at a 150 plus strike rate.

If sixes are hard to come by, these "true batters" can rotate the strike and find boundaries through the ground at will. Their remarkable consistency has also reignited the debate on role of anchors who were considered an outdated lot before the start of IPL.

"Though T20 is a game of muscle, if you see all those guys who are technically sound, they are more consistent than the other people," former India chief selector MSK Prasad told PTI.

"Other people are hit and miss sort of a stuff. If you see Virat or K L Rahul or Shubman Gill or Sai Sudarshan. I would also include Rahane there and even Yashasvi, they can adapt on any surface.

"Adaptability is the key. They are at ease with both fast bowlers and spinners. That's the most important thing. They have developed that kind of a game on both sides.

"Those who are very good at playing along the ground are also very good at playing in the air in same direction," explained the former India wicketkeeper-batter.

IMAGE: KL Rahul's form this IPL has made him a contender to make a comeback into the Indian T20 squad for the World Cup next year. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli is not a natural when it comes to slog sweeps but he has been employing that shot sporadically including RCB's previous game against CSK at Chinnaswamy. The crisp slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja that went for a six was followed by a clean aerial strike over extra cover.

Gill, on the other hand, has led Gujarat Titans from the front and alongside Sudharsan, forms arguably the best opening pair in IPL 2025. They both don't need to adopt a slam bang approach when they can get the runs with conventional stroke making.

Rahul too has forced himself into the wicket-keeper's debate for the World Cup at home next year despite not being part of Indian team since the 2022 edition in Australia. Batting in the middle-order, Rahul has upped his strike rate consistently, from 136 last season to 146 in the tournament thus far to silence his critics.

"That is the beauty of IPL. If you are not picked for T20 format, you have a platform to prove and come back. That's exactly what K L has done. He should be playing all formats," added Prasad.

Earlier in the competition, Delhi Capitals' team mentor Kevin Pietersen had spoken about the value of being technically correct batters on challenging surfaces.

"On wickets like these, you can't play that way and you've got to be methodical, you've got to find rhythm.

"That's where you see the true batter, the real batter that can come out there and sort of monitor the situation and it looks effortless because they've built a technique for 20 years, 30 years...

"... whereas you give the absolute belters and that's when the next generation can come in and do all sorts of things," Pietersen, one of the finest batters to have played for England, had said.