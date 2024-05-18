News
Rohit Sharma

'Heartening to see Rohit batting the way he has'

Source: PTI
May 18, 2024 13:28 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma's return to form might have come too late for Mumbai Indians, but it augurs well for him and the Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup next month, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Following a 105 not out against Chennai Super Kings in the first-half of the season, Rohit struggled to score a fifty and got out for single digit scores four times in seven matches.

 

He got his mojo back in their last match of the season, smashing a 38-ball 68, studded with three towering sixes to delight everyone including the former India captain.

“Well, that was such a nice thing to see. Because, look, we know that Mumbai Indians can't qualify, but to see Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain for the T20 World Cup starting in about 15 days' time, batting the way that he has, it's very heartening," said Gavaskar on ‘Star Sports Cricket Live’.

"That's exactly what you want. You want Rohit Sharma to be setting the team off to a good start, so that the lower-order batters can come in and finish it off, potentially getting 200-plus every time they play."

India head to the United States later this month and face Bangladesh in a warm-up match before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at New York on June 5.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

