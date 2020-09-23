Hamstring niggle could delay Rayudu's return

Source:

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Ambati Rayudu/Instagram

A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings's in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League match.

Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK's second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury.

"It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day," Chennai Super Kings chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan said.

It is likely that Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring during the Mumbai match and has been rested as a precautionary measure.

Chennai Super Kings play Delhi Capitals on Friday.

They are also missing the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo because of a knee injury.