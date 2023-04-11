News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Du Plessis fined, Avesh reprimanded

IPL: Du Plessis fined, Avesh reprimanded

Source: PTI
April 11, 2023 11:29 IST
Avesh Khan throws his helmet in celebration on completing the winning runs

IMAGE: LSG's Avesh Khan throws his helmet in celebration on completing the winning run during the match against RCB on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

 

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after completing the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
