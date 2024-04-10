News
Did DK Mishandle Kuldeep Yadav At KKR?

Did DK Mishandle Kuldeep Yadav At KKR?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 10, 2024 08:54 IST
Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik acknowledged some 'tough conversations' with Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI
 

Dinesh Karthik, the veteran wicket-keeper-batter currently lighting up the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently discussed his career on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel.

DK shed light on a regret from his IPL career -- the tense dynamic he had with spinner Kuldeep Yadav during his time as Kolkata Knight Riders captain (2018-2020).

Karthik, acknowledged some 'tough conversations' with Kuldeep, who was dropped after struggling in the 2019 season (4 wickets in 9 games).

Karthik explained that he had to be 'honest' with Kuldeep despite the potential strain it might cause in their personal relationship. He emphasised that Kuldeep wasn't performing at his current level, and strong leadership often requires difficult choices.

'Leading a franchise is a different ball game,' DK said.

'There were tough conversations with him (Kuldeep), and I don't think he would have appreciated them at that stage. But I had to be honest.'

While acknowledging the strain, Karthik expressed his happiness at Kuldeep's resurgence since then.

'It was a tough time for Kuldeep, but those tough times have made him a better bowler today,' he said.

'I hope he understands what I did. There was nothing personal in it.'

DK also elaborated on his decision to leave MI in 2013.

He opted out of being retained by MI despite their strong infrastructure, leadership, and ownership.

He admits it was a young player's mistake, driven by the allure of the auction. Looking back, he acknowledges the immense growth he could have achieved under the guidance of Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, and the Ambani family's ownership.

He believes staying with them would have significantly improved him as a player.

MS Dhoni

Also, as a Chennai native, Karthik expressed his desire to play for his home state's team, Chennai Super Kings. He acknowledges their efforts to acquire him in auctions but understands the nature of the draft.

REDIFF CRICKET
