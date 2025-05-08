Dhoni weighs in on CSK's campaign after KKR demolition

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is congratulated by Andre Russell after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings are officially out of the play-off race in Indian Premier League 2025, but their spirit remained intact as they secured their third victory of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 180, the five-time champions held their nerve in the final over as Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again played the finisher's role to perfection.

Speaking at the the post-match presentation, captain Dhoni did not hold back in acknowledging the tough season CSK have endured.

"Few? This is just the third game we have won (laughs)," he said, when asked about his emotions after winning, as quoted in ESPNcricinfo.

"There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor, but you have to be practical about it," he added.

Dhoni explained that the focus shifted from results to experimentation and assessment as the campaign unfolded.

"Just concentrating on where the 25 players could fit. Want to be competitive, but you also want answers. Which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all," he said.

CSK's batting clicked on the night, especially Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, who added crucial runs in the middle order.

"When we started, hardly anyone was scoring. Good to see the batters have intent; important to back yourself and play the shots that you think are your shots.

"These are the players that are part of our squad right now, so we have an opportunity to test them. We are out of the tournament, so you give them a chance, see how they react. It is the approach, the mental toughness that you want to check."

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hammeres a low full toss from Andre Russell for a towering six over deep mid-wicket in the last over. Photograph: BCCI

Praising Brevis for his counter-attacking knock, Dhoni added, "Thanks to Brevis (Dewald), he gave us that luxury (to take it deep). Did not want to give wickets to Sunil (Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy). It was holding for the spinners, but for the pacers it was not that great and difficult for them to get away."

Brevis scored a match-defining 52 off 25 balls, which helped CSK to close the gap of runs and balls.

Dhoni also shed light on the pressure of batting deep in the chase.

"Not to forget that I was the last batter; the tension becomes a lot (if I get out), so rotating strike gets tougher. He (Shivam Dube) got two or three sixes and that brings the run-rate down," he noted.

Reflecting on the passionate fan support he continues to receive, Dhoni said, "That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42; I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career)."

He admitted that a decision could be looming.

"After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent."