Musheer, Mhatre, Raghuvanshi big buys in T20 Mumbai League

Youngsters Musheer Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were among the big buys in the initial round of auction for the third edition of T20 Mumbai League, which will be held here from May 26 to June 8.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan, who is in the Punjab Kings' squad in the Indian Premier League along with 22-year-old Suryansh Shedge, was bought for Rs 15 lakh by Arcs Andheri. Photograph: BCCI

The 20-year-old Musheer, who is in the Punjab Kings' squad in the Indian Premier League along with 22-year-old Shedge, was bought for Rs 15 lakh by Arcs Andheri.

Mhatre, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai earlier this season and had a successful run in the red-ball competition along with impressive returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, went on to make his debut in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings this year.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old Mhatre was sold for Rs 14.75 lakh to Triumph Knights Mumbai NorthEast, who also bagged Shedge for Rs 13.75 lakh.

The team has India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav as their icon player.

Another young Mumbai batter who has been representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Raghuvanshi, 20, was roped in by SoBo Mumbai Falcons for Rs 14 lakh.

Tanush Kotian, who had received a Test call-up during India's tour of Australia late last year, was picked up by North Mumbai Panthers for Rs 10 lakh.

The costliest player in the auction, however, was Atharva Ankolekar who was picked up by Eagle Thane Strikers for Rs 16.25 lakh.

Among the other key players in the auction were Mumbai pacer Royston Dias, who was bought by Bandra Blasters for Rs 7 lakh, Mohit Avasthi for Rs 10.50 lakh by North Mumbai Panthers and wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar for Rs 13 lakh by Arcs Andheri.

Another wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore went to Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs for Rs 8.50 lakh. The same team also bought senior spinner Shams Mulani for Rs 14 lakh. Siddhesh Lad was picked up by Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.

"(The likes of) Ayush and Angkrish have reached this stage after performing in the age groups, whenever possible they got chances of playing for Mumbai. The youngsters also have to ensure it because without performance there is no place in the team," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said about some of the young players attracting big pay cheques.

"The cost is secondary but performances are primary and whatever Ayush and Angkrish are getting is a reward for their performances including in the IPL," he added.