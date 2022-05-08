News
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie

Source: PTI
May 08, 2022 13:26 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with his team in the dugout

IMAGE: The Delhi Capitals players were confined to their room hours before Sunday’s match against Chennai Super Kings after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals players were again forced into isolation in the ongoing IPL-15 after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

 

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said, hours before their match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

It is the second time during IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation.

Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise, including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, ‘keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members tested positive for the virus.

The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

As per IPL protocols, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

Source: PTI
