IPL: Delhi call up SA pacer Nortje to replace Woakes

August 18, 2020 11:58 IST

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday called up South African pacer Anrich Nortje as replacement for England fast bowler Chris Woakes, for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League starting next month.

Woakes, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Delhi Capitals, pulled out of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19, to stay in shape for England's home Test summer.

The IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.



Nortje was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut.



"I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity," the 26-year-old pacer said.



Nortje made his Test debut in 2019 against India, and has to his credit, a total of 19 wickets from 6 Test matches, 14 wickets from 7 ODIs, and 2 wickets from 3 T20Is. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.