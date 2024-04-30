News
Sports » 'Waiting My Whole Life': Lewis Hamilton goes wild over Arsenal

'Waiting My Whole Life': Lewis Hamilton goes wild over Arsenal

Source: ANI
April 30, 2024 00:31 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Seven-time Formula One champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton revealed he is a big Arsenal fan and 'has been waiting for' them to win the Premier League (PL) for his whole life.

In Arsenal's recent match against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League, the Gunners clinched a 3-2 win over the hosts on Sunday.

In the first half, the Gunners sealed a 3-0 lead in the game with the help of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's own goal, and Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz's stunning goals. However, later in the second half, the Gunners conceded two goals due to David Raya's mistake. Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son were the scorers for the Spurs. But Mikel Arteta's men managed to seal a 3-2 win over the Spurs in the end.

 

In an interview from GQ Sports, the British F1 driver was asked if he was happy with the Gunners' recent performance in the league when he replied, "Of course."

"Of course, I'm so happy. I've been waiting for this my whole life," Hamilton said as quoted by Goal.com.

In their previous five matches, Arsenal have lost three consecutive wins and conceded just two defeats.

With the win, Arsenal still hold a one-point advantage after playing one more game over defending champions Manchester City. The Pep Guardiola men responded to the Gunners' victory with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action next week against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

Source: ANI
