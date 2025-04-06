Old Foe Rahul Gives CSK Another Lesson

In a clash defined by high stakes and higher pressure, K L Rahul orchestrated a batting masterclass to power Delhi Capitals to their first win at Chepauk in 15 years.

His elegant 77 set the tone for a statement total, one that ultimately proved too steep for Chennai Super Kings. Yet, amid CSK's stumble, Vijay Shankar offered a lone hand of resistance -- his gritty unbeaten 69 the only flicker of hope in a faltering chase.

It was a night that belonged to Rahul, but one where Shankar quietly earned his stripes.

Rahul's Masterclass

IMAGE: K L Rahul brought his signature blend of grace and power to the fore, crafting a commanding 77 off 51 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Forced into opening the batting due to Faf du Plessis's absence, K L Rahul didn't just adapt; he elevated his game.

After Khaleel Ahmed's probing first over claimed Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rahul calmly navigated the early pressure, laying a solid foundation before strategically shifting gears. His powerful six over deep square leg off Khaleel served as a resounding statement, signaling his intent to take charge.

Rahul Loves Playing Against CSK

In 16 matches (15 innings) against CSK, he has amassed 630 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 142.85, including six fifties.

His highest score against CSK -- 98 off 42 balls* with 7 fours and 8 sixes -- came when he played for Punjab Kings during IPL 2021.

Even as wickets tumbled around him -- Abhishek Porel's promising 33 and Axar Patel's quickfire 21 provided valuable support -- Rahul remained the linchpin of the DC innings. He reached his 38th IPL half-century in a composed 33 balls.

Throughout the middle overs, his precision in dissecting the field was evident as he targeted Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad while strategically playing out Ravichandran Ashwin's overs with calculated restraint.

Notably, Rahul displayed dominance over Purple Cap holder Noor Ahmad, plundering 20 runs off just nine deliveries, including two boundaries and a towering six.

Building on a recent 15 run cameo against Sunrisers Hyderabad, this innings marked Rahul's first significant contribution of the tournament -- a well-crafted 77 off 51 balls, embellished with six boundaries and three sixes, all achieved at an impressive strike rate of 150.98.

His crucial partnership with Sameer Rizvi (20 off 15) injected vital momentum into the DC innings. Although Matheesha Pathirana's exceptional death bowling managed to stem the flow of runs in the final five overs, the groundwork for a formidable total had already been laid by Rahul's masterful knock.

This wasn't just a return to form. It was a tactical and technical masterclass, delivered under pressure, at a venue where DC hadn't won since 2010.

With this win, Delhi Capitals not only topped the points table with three victories from three but also exorcised their Chepauk ghosts. For CSK, it was a third straight defeat -- and another dent in their once-impenetrable fortress.

Vijay Shankar's Lone Fight Not Enough

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar's knock was laced with five fours and a solitary six. Photograph: BCCI

Vijay Shankar stood tall in the ruins of Chepauk, his resilient 69 off 54 balls offering a glimmer of hope for CSK in a chase that never quite took flight. It was Vijay's lone battle against the odds that provided CSK's only silver lining.

The odds were stacked from the start. Chasing 184 on a slow, turning Chepauk surface, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway inside the Powerplay, reduced to 41/3 in just 5.3 overs.

Amid the wreckage, Vijay walked in and attempted to script a rescue act, first alongside Ravindra Jadeja, then with M S Dhoni.

But partnerships proved elusive. Jadeja was trapped in front by Kuldeep Yadav for two, and with CSK at 74/5 in the 11th over, the climb became Everest-like.

At the other end, a deafening roar welcomed Dhoni's arrival, but it was Vijay who quietly assumed the role of anchorman -- absorbing pressure, shielding his team from collapse, and doing it on a pitch that offered no freebies.

For most of his innings, stroke-making was an exercise in frustration. He managed just one boundary in his first 31 balls -- not for a lack of intent, but because Delhi's bowlers denied him the width and timing his shots required. The surface, too, didn't help, slowing down further as the game progressed.

And yet, he persisted. His knock, laced with five fours and a solitary six. His lone six came off Kuldeep, lofted with poise over long-off, and a few late boundaries served as consolation more than comeback.

By the time CSK reached 100 in the 15th over, the required run rate had ballooned beyond 15. Still, Vijay fought on. He stitched a 64 run stand with Dhoni (30 not out off 26), who too batted with intent but found it tough to access boundaries early on -- his first six coming after 19 deliveries.

In the end, CSK finished at 158/5, still 25 runs adrift.

The defeat was their third in a row -- a rare sight at Chepauk.

For all of CSK's effort, it was Shankar's knock that stood out -- a composed, fighting effort on a tricky pitch, one that deserved more from his teammates.

He walked in at 41/3 and walked off unbeaten at 69, batting through the chaos, denying Delhi a complete rout, and offering a lesson in grit.

It wasn't enough to change the result, but it was more than enough to earn respect.

CSK vs DC: Who Played The Best Knock?