News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gold rush for India! Nithya, Nitesh bag top prize at Brazil Para-Badminton Intl

Gold rush for India! Nithya, Nitesh bag top prize at Brazil Para-Badminton Intl

Source: PTI
April 17, 2023 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian shuttlers clinched 24 medals in total, including six gold medals, seven silver and eleven bronze medals at the Brazil Para Badminton International Level II. Photograph: Twitter/SAI Media

India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan claimed twin gold medals following a stellar run at the Brazil Para-Badminton International in Sao Paulo.

The 18-year-old Nithya defeated Peru's Giuliana Poveda Flores 22-20 21-11 in the women's singles SH6 category finals to win the gold medal.

She also combined with Sivarajan Solaimalai to beat Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei 21-11 21-17 in the mixed doubles SH6 final.

The participants of SH6 classification comprises 'standing/short stature' players.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam also struck gold in the men's doubles after defeating Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan 22-20 21-19 in finals of SL3-SL4 class.

 

The SL3/SL4 class has players who play standing with severe/minor lower limb impairment.

Bhagat also signed off with a singles silver after losing 12-21 13-21 to

fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh in SL3 category, while Sukant secured a bronze.

Among others, Tarun claimed a silver after losing 7-21 13-21 to France's Lucas Mazur in the summit clash.       

Manasi Joshi too settled for a silver after losing 11-21 21-18 0-21 to Turkey's Halime Tildiz.

Men's pairing of Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also bagged a silver after losing 13-21 18-21 to Malaysian Muhammad Fareez Anuar and Cheah Liek Hou in the SU5 summit clash.

Nitesh also combined with Thulasimathi Murugesan but couldn't get across Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila, losing 18-21 9-21 in the finals.

Thulasimathi Murugesan, however, won the women's singles SU5 finals, beating France's Maud Lefort 21-12 21-18 to win the gold.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The special connect between Jadeja and CSK...
The special connect between Jadeja and CSK...
Tendulkars In The Spotlight At Wankhede
Tendulkars In The Spotlight At Wankhede
'There will never be a captain like Dhoni'
'There will never be a captain like Dhoni'
Why Did Modi Want To Meet Tanishka Sujit?
Why Did Modi Want To Meet Tanishka Sujit?
SC seeks reply on plea to book BJP MPs for hate speech
SC seeks reply on plea to book BJP MPs for hate speech
Ex-K'taka CM Shettar joins Cong, gets poll ticket
Ex-K'taka CM Shettar joins Cong, gets poll ticket
Kerala train fire accused highly radicalised: SIT head
Kerala train fire accused highly radicalised: SIT head

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rajawat clinches Orleans Masters BWF World Title

Rajawat clinches Orleans Masters BWF World Title

R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins 5 Golds

R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins 5 Golds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances