Home  » Cricket » IPL hopes brighten for Chinnaswamy!

IPL hopes brighten for Chinnaswamy!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 10, 2025 20:43 IST

IMAGE: Eleven people were killed in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL title celebrations in June. Photograph: ANI Photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that a decision on allowing IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium would be taken after discussing the matter in Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

"We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures. We will also have to incorporate Michael D Cunha committee's suggestions in a phased manner. Our government is committed to cricket and cricket fans without denting the reputation of the state," Shivakumar said on Wednesday after a meeting with Venkatesh Prasad, the newly elected president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).  

"The newly elected KSCA president and his team met us to seek the state government's support. We will not let any cricket matches, including IPL, to be shifted out of Bengaluru. We will have to work together on this. Our government is also ready to build new stadiums. I wish Prasad and his team all the best."

Earlier, Prasad dubbed the meeting with the chief minister and the deputy chief minister as "extremely positive" and "fruitful", saying they agreed to take the initiative to bring back international fixtures and the IPL to the iconic venue.

The stadium has not hosted any major games since a stampede outside it that claimed eleven lives during RCB's IPL victory celebration on June 4.

 

Following the incident, the BCCI opted to host the Duleep Trophy and the unofficial Tests between India and South Africa at the Centre of Excellence grounds.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host five games of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, including the final. However, the matches had to be moved out after KSCA's treasurer and a secretary resigned on moral grounds following the stampede.

