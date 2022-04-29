IPL 2022 PIX: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Images from the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday.





IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada struck four times as Punjab Kings upped their game in the bowling department to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8 in the IPL 2022 match in Pune on Friday.

The second wicket stand of 85 runs between opener Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) and Deepak Hooda (34 off 28) was the lone bright spot of LSG's innings.



Pacers Rababda (4/38) and Sandeep Sharma (1/18) were among the wickets in the middle overs, while leg spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in with a couple of wickets.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' players celebrate the run out of Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab's pacers were impressive in the Powerplay after skipper Mayank Agarwal opted to bowl, limiting LSG to 39 in the first six overs, with the crucial wicket of in-form K L Rahul (6).



While the ever improving Arshdeep Singh and the seasoned Sandeep got the ball to swing, it was Rabada who got rid of the opposition skipper.



The South African speedster got one to straighten from good length proving it to be too good for Rahul, making it look like a proper Test match dismissal.



With the first four overs only fetching 16 runs, de Kock broke the shackles for LSG by smashing his fellow-countryman Rabada for successive sixes, one a straight hit that landed on the boundary rope while the other maximum came via a massive hoick over midwicket.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' players celebrate after Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ayush Badoni. Photograph: BCCI

Hooda, who struggled to rotate strike early on in his innings, got going with a straight six off Rishi Dhawan.



Sandeep was brilliant in his first spell conceding only eight runs in his three overs.



With LSG 67/1 in 10 overs, Punjab were very much in control of the game.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

The 11th over of Liam Livingstone went for 15 runs and it seemed LSG were finally getting into the groove but the dismissals of set batters de Kock and Hooda increased their troubles.



De Kock was honest enough to walk back into the dressing room after getting a faint edge off Sandeep while Hooda paid the price for not being alert enough to get himself run out after a brilliant direct hit from the deep from Jonny Bairstow.



LSG's innings was going nowhere as they struggled to 109/5 in 15 overs.Cameos from Jason Holder (11 off 8), Dushmantha Chameera (17 off 10) and Mohsin Khan (13 not out off 6) scored some crucial runs at the end to enable LSG to cross the 150-run mark.