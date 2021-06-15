News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai's Chavan cleared to play after fixing ban ends

Mumbai's Chavan cleared to play after fixing ban ends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 15, 2021 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ankeet Chavan

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Ankeet Chavan was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. Photograph: BCCI

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan, who was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 along with Rajasthan Royals teammate Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, has been cleared to play again by the BCCI.

 

Confirming the development, Chavan said he received the mail from the Board on Tuesday.

Last year, the BCCI's Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain had reduced the quantum of sentence for both Sreesanth and Chavan to seven years from the life ban imposed by the BCCI.

While the copy of the order regarding Sreesanth had arrived even before his ban ended on September 2020, Chavan had to wait till May 3 to get his order.

Earlier this month, Chavan had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to write to the BCCI to give him the clearance letter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'NZ will win the toss and bowl out India cheaply'
'NZ will win the toss and bowl out India cheaply'
WTC final will throw up a unique situation: Boult
WTC final will throw up a unique situation: Boult
Meet Shastri's new training buddy
Meet Shastri's new training buddy
Delhi riots: Sessions court defers release of students
Delhi riots: Sessions court defers release of students
SEE: Army's special tribute to 'heroes of Galwan'
SEE: Army's special tribute to 'heroes of Galwan'
Euro PICS: Ronaldo shines as Portugal sink Hungary
Euro PICS: Ronaldo shines as Portugal sink Hungary
DHFL banned from taking deposits under Piramal's mgmt
DHFL banned from taking deposits under Piramal's mgmt

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC final will boost survival of Test cricket: Pujara

WTC final will boost survival of Test cricket: Pujara

WTC final: Gill, Umesh in India's 15-member squad

WTC final: Gill, Umesh in India's 15-member squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use