Mumbai's Chavan cleared to play after fixing ban ends

June 15, 2021 23:57 IST

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Ankeet Chavan was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. Photograph: BCCI

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan, who was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 along with Rajasthan Royals teammate Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, has been cleared to play again by the BCCI.

Confirming the development, Chavan said he received the mail from the Board on Tuesday.



Last year, the BCCI's Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain had reduced the quantum of sentence for both Sreesanth and Chavan to seven years from the life ban imposed by the BCCI.



While the copy of the order regarding Sreesanth had arrived even before his ban ended on September 2020, Chavan had to wait till May 3 to get his order.



Earlier this month, Chavan had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to write to the BCCI to give him the clearance letter.