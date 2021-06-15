News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC final will throw up a unique situation: Boult

June 15, 2021 16:32 IST
Trent Boult, who has played 73 Test for New Zealand, said he expects a bit of banter between the rival players since they are all familiar with each other due to the Indian Premier League.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are teammates at Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are teammates at Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

New Zealand's Test-series victory over England would not count for much when they will clash with India in the WTC final, Black Caps pacer Trent Boult said on Tuesday.

The New Zealand team arrived in Southampton on Tuesday for the inaugural World Test Championship final, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl.

New Zealand beat hosts England by eight wickets in the second Test to take the series 1-0. Tom Latham led the side in the absence of Kane Williamson, who is now available for the WTC final.

 

"I don't think it counts for much. Good preparation, and good for everyone to have a hit-out and get some time under their belt," said Boult who himself made a return to competitive cricket with match figures of 6-119 in the second Test.

Boult had missed the first Test as he joined the squad late in England.

"Just really looking forward to this week, can't wait, and hopefully we can continue on our good form," Bolt added.

The 31-year-old, who has played 73 Test for New Zealand, said he expects a bit of banter between the rival players since they are all familiar with each other due to the Indian Premier League.

Boult plays for the IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"It's a little bit different, (we've seen) a few IPL players and guys we're familiar with from certain teams. I haven't seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I'm sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared.

"Obviously with social distancing everyone is keeping their distance and it's one of those unique situations," he said.

 

