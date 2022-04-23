IPL: Amre gets one-match ban; Pant, Thakur fined

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre remonstrates with the umpire during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur were fined, and assistant coach Pravin Amre handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team’s 15-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday.

While Pant and Amre were fined their entire match-fee, Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match-fee, according to a statement from the IPL on Saturday.

Drama ensued in the final over of Friday’s match when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six and the Delhi Capitals camp demanded it be called a no-ball for height.

It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too, but they stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured to Powell and Kuldeep to walk off the field while Amre went into the playing arena.

Pant admitted to the "Level 2 offence" under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction".

Thakur too accepted the sanction for the "Level 2 offence under Article 2.8" of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Handed a one-match ban, Amre too "admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."