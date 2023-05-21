What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...

'Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team.'

IMAGE: Rinku Singh finished as the top run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, with 474 runs, at an average of 59.25 and 149-plus strike rate. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh may have been the solitary talking point for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL season gone horribly wrong, but the 25-year-old prefers to stay grounded and not think about a Team India push.

Having made headlines after hitting fives sixes in a row in their win over Gujarat Titans earlier this season, Rinku emerged KKR's top-batter and finisher this season.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri felt he could make a late push for selection to India's World Cup squad.

"Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team," said Rinku, at the post-match media interaction after their one-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 25-year-old struck a 33-ball 67 not out, his fourth fifty this season, and nearly pulled off another thrilling victory.

From getting used to the chants of 'Rinku, Rinku' at the packed Eden Gardens galleries to receiving adulation from all quarters, his life has changed for good in span of just two months.

But Rinku prefers to go back to drawing board and follow the same routine.

"I will just continue my same routine -- practice and gym -- after returning home. Names will keep on coming. I will just do my job," the UP cricketer said.

"Everyone at home is really happy. Last year people came to know about me for my cameos. But after hitting those five sixes I'm getting a lot of respect. Many people now know me. I'm happy, but not overjoyed; after all, we couldn't make it," he rued.

Needing to hit three sixes from last three deliveries to win against LSG, it was a Gujarat Titans-like situation.

"I was completely relaxed, and thought we would see whatever happens. Yes, the thoughts of hitting five sixes in a row (against Gujarat Titans) did come to my mind. I just missed one ball (to hit a six) and it turned out to be a four," he lamented.