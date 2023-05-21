News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...

What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...

Source: PTI
May 21, 2023 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team.'

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh finished as the top run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, with 474 runs, at an average of 59.25 and 149-plus strike rate. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh may have been the solitary talking point for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL season gone horribly wrong, but the 25-year-old prefers to stay grounded and not think about a Team India push.

Having made headlines after hitting fives sixes in a row in their win over Gujarat Titans earlier this season, Rinku emerged KKR's top-batter and finisher this season.

 

Former India coach Ravi Shastri felt he could make a late push for selection to India's World Cup squad.

"Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team," said Rinku, at the post-match media interaction after their one-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 25-year-old struck a 33-ball 67 not out, his fourth fifty this season, and nearly pulled off another thrilling victory.

Rinku finished the top run-getter for KKR, with 474 runs, at an average of 59.25 and 149-plus strike rate.

From getting used to the chants of 'Rinku, Rinku' at the packed Eden Gardens galleries to receiving adulation from all quarters, his life has changed for good in span of just two months.

But Rinku prefers to go back to drawing board and follow the same routine.

"I will just continue my same routine -- practice and gym -- after returning home. Names will keep on coming. I will just do my job," the UP cricketer said.

"Everyone at home is really happy. Last year people came to know about me for my cameos. But after hitting those five sixes I'm getting a lot of respect. Many people now know me. I'm happy, but not overjoyed; after all, we couldn't make it," he rued.

Needing to hit three sixes from last three deliveries to win against LSG, it was a Gujarat Titans-like situation.

"I was completely relaxed, and thought we would see whatever happens. Yes, the thoughts of hitting five sixes in a row (against Gujarat Titans) did come to my mind. I just missed one ball (to hit a six) and it turned out to be a four," he lamented.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Delhi's India Batters Fizzled All Season
Delhi's India Batters Fizzled All Season
Krunal lauds LSG's fighting spirit: 'We never gave up'
Krunal lauds LSG's fighting spirit: 'We never gave up'
CSK's Stars: Conway, Gaikwad, Chahar
CSK's Stars: Conway, Gaikwad, Chahar
Cong preps for next round of polls; Kharge calls meet
Cong preps for next round of polls; Kharge calls meet
Long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan
Long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan
Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call: Mufti
Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call: Mufti
TT World C'ships: Sharath, Sathiyan make winning start
TT World C'ships: Sharath, Sathiyan make winning start

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rinku: Fire In Belly, Belief In The Heart

Rinku: Fire In Belly, Belief In The Heart

Would LSG Have Won Sans Pooran-Badoni?

Would LSG Have Won Sans Pooran-Badoni?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances