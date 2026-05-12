IPL 2026's Ruthless Lesson: Complacency Is Fatal

Every team circles its opponent like a hawk, waiting to expose the slightest weakness.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy during their 63-run partnership against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, May 6, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League remains the most keenly followed franchise tournament in the world because of the excitement it creates through its unpredictability.

Be it the rise of the underdog, the stumbling of a champion, or the table turning upside down, every match is a suspense thriller where scripts take a stunning turn.

On May 7, 2026, bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants stunned defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs through the DLS method.

A day earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a commanding 33-run victory over table-toppers Punjab Kings.

These are examples of teams that, despite the odds being against them, work hard to record creditable wins.

Over the years, the IPL has taught a ruthless lesson: Complacency is fatal.

Every team circles its opponent like a hawk, waiting to expose the slightest weakness.

While all teams are strong, when a team slips in any department of the game, that is fully exploited by the opponent to destroy them.

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly became the youngest overseas batter to hit a century in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Though PBKS had led the points table this season in the IPL, they should not have forgotten cricket's oldest truth -- catches win matches.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen was dropped on nine, and Ishan Kishan survived three chances (a dropped catch and a missed stumping). Both went on to hit scintillating half-centuries.

PBKS are now searching for reasons for their three consecutive losses since their unbeaten seven-game streak.

It is when a team is proving to be strong that the opponent sharpens their gaze, dissecting every chink with surgical precision.

LSG did exactly that to shock RCB in the 50th match of this IPL season.

A team may languish at the bottom of the table, but until they are declared out of the play-off race, any side can rise and keep galloping to the top.

The crucial stage in a tournament is not at the start, but when it nears the play-off phase.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates Priyansh Arya's wicket, May 6, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Cummins Masterclass Keep Playoff Dreams Alive

Any player from any team can rise to the challenge, and that is what one saw in LSG's win, when their opener Mitchell Marsh cracked 111 runs.

In SRH's win, one saw brilliant captaincy by Pat Cummins, leading from the front with two wickets, two catches, and excellent field placing.

It is worth remembering that it was Cummins who captained Australia to the 2023 World Cup win and silenced the crowd at the Modi stadium after beating India.

Shrewd captaincy, backed by sparkling performances, can guide any team to victory, even over the best.

It is between the 50th and the 70th matches -- just before the qualifiers begin -- that teams need to push hard, using all their resources to win.

Every run, every catch, every decision carries weight.

Sixteen points is the golden ticket to the play-offs.

SRH, with 14 points at the top, need only one more win to reach that safe zone. Three more wins can ensure they finish on top, since no team can mathematically secure 21 points.

So, brace yourself and tighten your belts as the IPL enters its thrilling stage.

In the remaining matches before the qualifying round, there will be lot more drama of nerves cracking, dreams igniting, and fans gaining their money's worth for filling up the stadiums.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff