IPL 2026: Why Is BCCI Worried About Honey Traps?

In the IPL, losing your wicket is forgivable; but losing your integrity isn't, asserts K R Nayar.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The BCCI has issued strict guidelines to all IPL franchises to prevent honey trapping and corruption, acknowledging the league's immense popularity and value.

Guidelines include mandatory written approvals for guest visits and stricter hotel access control to curb interactions with potentially dangerous elements.

Players are advised to be vigilant against mysterious admirers, overly friendly strangers, and those expressing unusual interest in team combinations or showering gifts.

A formal ban on vaping and e-cigarettes at all IPL venues, including dressing rooms, has been implemented.

Restricting owner access to players during matches is another key measure, ensuring players can perform without external pressure or 'corridor advice'.

It is indeed laudable that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued strict guidelines to all the ten Indian Premier League franchises, specifically aimed at preventing honey trapping and anti-corruption risks.

The more popular and valuable a product is, the more it should be protected.

Scenes that often happen in hotels where players stay have made one wonder why these guidelines were not issued earlier. That could have saved a few from falling into these traps.

In cricketing terms, this was long overdue -- like bringing in a slip cordon after edges have already been missed from many overs.

Protecting IPL's Image and Players

The IPL is today one of the world's most popular events and hence runs the risk of evil forces trying to disparage its image and, in the process, its players too.

Almost all players playing in the IPL, including teenagers, are flushed with money.

It is sometimes impossible to control one's urges, because with bulging wallets come wavering judgements. Dangerous elements hover around them, tempting them.

Corruption happens when the taste of wealth leads to opportunities to make quick money.

History shows that many players accused of corrupting the game often became vulnerable to individuals who hovered around them -- identifying their weaknesses, exploiting their circumstances, and slowly drawing them into compromising situations.

Many players get attracted to IPL's celebrity culture and are often seen at social events happening during the league.

These events are also known to be attended by women fans, some of whom are seen dressed glamorously to attract the players.

So, it is important to have mandatory written approvals for guest visits and stricter hotel access control. While this may sound like a grandparent's stern advice, it can only do good than harm.

Vigilance Beyond Awareness

Though the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit has advised players to be aware of mysterious admirers and overly friendly strangers, vigilance must go beyond mere awareness.

If there is someone who expresses deep interest in your batting average at 2 am, then it may do well to keep that person away like a tricky delivery outside the off stump.

Honey traps can be as dangerous as the slower one from Jasprit Bumrah.

Many are also tempted by coffee meet-ups, but a player must sense the danger if he or she expresses unusual fascination with team combinations.

Strangers showering gifts are quite likely to follow it up with a non-negotiable request.

One careless interaction can ripple into a scandal. It can trigger a collapse far more damaging than any batting failure.

A formal ban on vaping and e-cigarettes at all IPL venues, including dressing rooms, is great for players who may have used every opportunity to vape.

Players must be conscious that they are part of a billion dollar spectacle, which is a global brand today, and a symbol of cricketing excellence.

It is important to view these guidelines not as an order but as an effort to protect the players and the league.

Integrity Over Currency

Stories of abrupt ends to the careers of top players around the world have revealed that integrity is more valuable than currency.

Once that is lost, no amount of currency can bring it back. Hence, every player must guard his judgment just as he guards his wicket.

In the IPL, losing your wicket is forgivable; but losing your integrity isn't, and that stain is permanent.

This is a tournament where everything is larger than life, so a small lapse is enough to cast a dark shadow.

Restricting owner access to players during matches is also an excellent move.

Players must be able to perform with a free mind. They don't need corridor advice to which they are obliged to nod at politely.

When there are coaches to guide players, it is better that owners remain in the stands, praying or jumping in joy and occasionally biting their nails.

This is not a breach of movement and freedom, but a strategy to prevent rather than cure. These guidelines are not restrictions; they are shields.

It is better to walk away untouched than to be consumed by corrupt influences and leave the game in disgrace.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff