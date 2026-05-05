Sack Hardik, Mahela! What Mumbai Indians MUST FIX URGENTLY

Following a string of disappointing performances, including a potential early exit from IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians must undertake significant changes to rebuild their team and reclaim their status as a dominant force in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's captaincy has come under scrutiny. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai Indians must consider replacing Hardik Pandya as captain to revitalise team dynamics.

A coaching change, moving on from Mahela Jayawardene, could bring fresh tactical approaches to the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians need an honest conversation with Rohit Sharma about his future role in the team.

Retaining Jasprit Bumrah and building the team around him is crucial for Mumbai Indians' bowling strength.

Investing in young, hungry Indian talent is essential for Mumbai Indians to rebuild a competitive squad.

It has been a season Mumbai Indians fans would rather forget.

A team that built its legacy on comebacks and dominance is almost out of IPL 2026 and also out of excuses.

This isn't new and that's the real concern. In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians were shockingly the first team knocked out after the league expanded. In IPL 2024, MI crashed out early again, raising serious questions.

Now in IPL 2026, it has happened once more -- they can be one of the first team eliminated (LSG is also in contention as they are at the bottom of the points table). For the five-time champions, this is no longer a blip; it's a pattern.

Match by match, over three seasons of denial and inexplicable decisions, Mumbai Indians have somehow turned the most successful franchise in IPL history into a disaster.

From Hardik Pandya struggling to find his footing as captain to key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah failing to deliver, things just haven't clicked in IPL 2026. The combinations haven't settled and the results have reflected it.

For a team with this much talent and history in the Indian Premier League, the big question now is simple -- what went so wrong in 2026, and how do they fix it?

Sack Hardik Pandya as captain!

This isn't about Hardik Pandya the cricketer. When he's fit, confident and free, he's one of the most dangerous all-rounders of his generation -- someone who can flip a T20 game in a matter of overs with the bat or ball.

We've seen that time and again when he plays for India, where he looks like a different beast altogether, full of intent and belief.

But Hardik the Mumbai Indians captain? That's where things have fallen apart. 146 runs in nine matches at an average around 16. Just four wickets, leaking runs at 12.45. And at crucial moments, the energy and clarity just haven't been there. The numbers don't just suggest a dip -- they scream it.

The disconnect with the crowd hasn't helped either. The booing was loud back in 2024 and this season the frustration has taken a different shape. Even at the Wankhede stadium, visiting teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sometimes received almost as much, if not more, support than the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik himself pointed to it: Fans haven't had much to cheer for. And that, more than anything, sums up MI's season.

Sanjay Manjrekar said what many were already thinking: Hardik's success at Gujarat Titans may have owed a lot to Ashish Nehra's guidance. There, everything was built around him. Here, he's walked into a dressing room full of proven match-winners and hasn't quite found a way to lead them.

Simon Doull summed it up bluntly: If Hardik isn't your long-term captain, then there's no point dragging this out. Either back him fully or move on.

'If he is going to be the captain,' Doull added, 'is he willing to take the backseat, put in the hard work, and come back and just be Hardik the great player, yet again?'

Because right now, the biggest difference is visible -- when Hardik plays for India, there's fire. When he plays for Mumbai Indians, that spark just seems to be missing.

Time For A Coaching Change

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene with Skipper Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mahela Jayawardene is a legend. A genius of the game. And his record with MI over the years earns him enormous goodwill. But right now, this team is tactically incoherent -- the batting order has been reshuffled so often that the players themselves look confused about their roles.

Jayawardene's response to the crisis has largely been to trust the big names and wait for form to return. That's a coach's answer in a Test match. This is the IPL. When Ravi Shastri is noticing the 'chopping and changing' from the commentary box, it's past the point of patience.

Fresh eyes, fresh voice, fresh culture. MI needs a head coach with the authority to drop Suryakumar Yadav in game four of the season if the form demands it -- not someone protecting legacies.

Have the Rohit Sharma conversation

Rohit Sharma is MI's soul. Five trophies. An era. A culture of instinctive, charismatic leadership that this current squad has been desperately missing. But Rohit is 39 and spent a chunk of this season recovering from a hamstring injury.

The time to have this conversation is not in the heat of a failed campaign -- it's in the cold logic of an off-season debrief.

Ask him honestly: Does he want to play in IPL 2027? If yes, as what? If there's a role for him in the dugout -- as mentor, as captain, even as player-coach hybrid -- have that conversation.

What MI cannot afford is another season of managing Rohit's IPL future while also managing the dressing room politics it creates around Hardik.

Suryakumar Yadav's Future

SKY, at his peak, is perhaps the most entertaining batter in world T20 cricket. But there's a version of Suryakumar Yadav that MI fans saw this season -- slow, tentative, converting T20 innings into something resembling Test match accumulation.

The question ahead of the next mega auction is whether MI are paying world-class money for world-class Surya, or for the ghost of him. If the answer is the latter, the kind thing for both parties is a clean break.

Retain Bumrah and build the entire squad around him

In this wreckage, one truth remains: Jasprit Bumrah is still the most complete fast bowler in the world. Even in a difficult season, MI's best moments have come when Bumrah is fit, running in, and hunting. Before the next auction, before any other decision, MI need to lock him in.

The new MI should be built outward from Bumrah the way the old MI was built outward from Rohit's captaincy.

Find him a bowling partner. Find him a batting core that gives him targets to defend. Everything else flows from that.

Stop treating the dressing room like a hall of fame

Ian Bishop said it plainly: MI have become a boring team.

That's a damning verdict for a franchise that once played some of the most electrifying cricket the IPL had seen.

The problem isn't just ageing stars -- it's the culture of untouchability that surrounds them.

Too many leaders, too many egos, too many players who know their crores are safe regardless of whether they score runs or take wickets.

The next regime needs a zero-tolerance approach to non-performance, regardless of stature. If Tilak Varma (barring that one century) isn't doing it, he sits. If the big names aren't earning their price tags, they don't play. SIMPLE!

Invest in younger, hungry Indian talent

One of the quiet ironies of MI's collapse is that the IPL was specifically designed to unearth young Indian talent and yet MI have been paying fortunes to a set of established names who are no longer performing at that level.

The next auction should be a youth project. Also, find the next Hardik Pandya -- a 21 year old with pace, hitting ability and nothing to lose. Find the batting aggressor who doesn't have the weight of five trophies pressing down on his shoulders.

Fix the death bowling

Even setting aside Bumrah's fitness availability, MI's death bowling this season has been exposed match after match. When the captain himself is leaking runs at a 12-plus economy in the powerhouse overs and there's no reliable second or third seam option to share the burden, opposition batters learn very quickly where the boundaries are.

This isn't an accident -- it's a structural gap in squad planning. The next auction must prioritise a death-bowling specialist with the same urgency that other franchises are currently hunting world-class finishers.

Remember what made MI great and go back to it. The Rohit Sharma-era Mumbai Indians were built on something specific: Collective responsibility, calm aggression and an unspoken understanding between players who trusted each other completely.

Games used to feel like MI always had a plan B. These days, they look like once plan A fails, everything seems to fall apart from there.

IPL 2026 isn't over but MI's chapter in it is. The only question worth asking now is whether the people in charge of Mumbai Indians have the stomach to make decisions that hurt in the short term so the franchise can breathe again in 2027.

The fans deserve that. The legacy deserves that. And so does Hardik Pandya.