IPL 2026: Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deserves His India Cap Back

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar IPL 2026 performance is reigniting the debate: Should the veteran swing bowler make a comeback to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England?

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's all-round performance, including crucial wickets and match-winning runs, demonstrates his value to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding IPL 2026 performance, including being the first fast bowler to cross 200 IPL wickets, is making a strong case for his India comeback.

Retired cricketers Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag want Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be included in the Indian T20I squad, citing his skill, experience and current form.

Ravichandran Ashwin highlights Bhuvneshwar Kumar's improved fitness and consistent match practice as key factors contributing to his success in IPL 2026.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing the ball, bowl knuckle balls, and deliver accurate yorkers makes him a valuable asset in various match conditions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had slowly slipped out of the spotlight. Once a mainstay, he was spoken about less, his name fading into the background. But IPL 2026 has brought him back into the frame.

There's something reassuring about watching him bowl again. It's not about pace or theatrics; it's the calm certainty of a bowler who knows exactly what he is doing. That's the kind of presence he brings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season and it's worth remembering that RCB backed that belief strongly, investing Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million) in him at the 2025 auction when many were unsure.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Impressive IPL 2026 Numbers

Twenty-one wickets in eleven games. An economy to be envious of. Six three-wicket hauls. The Purple Cap. First fast bowler in IPL history to cross 200 wickets. Most dot balls ever bowled in the tournament's history -- 1,793 and counting.

Two Purple Caps across his career, making him one of only three bowlers alongside Dwyane Bravo and Harshal Patel to achieve that feat.

In a season where batters are being celebrated for hitting 250-run totals as though it is something to aspire to, one man is quietly proving that bowling still matters.

The game against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday night told that story better than any statistic can.

Ryan Rickelton, in the form of his life. Rohit Sharma, the most instinctive T20 batter of his generation. Suryakumar Yadav, a man who has made hitting in impossible areas his personal brand. Three of the most difficult batters in contemporary cricket. Three wickets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Figures of 3-0-17-3 in the Powerplay.

Rickelton went for a lofted drive and found extra bounce he simply did not expect -- straight to Rajat Patidar at mid-off. Rohit reached for a knuckle ball outside off and could only edge it behind. And Suryakumar, on a day when his bat barely found the middle, got a delivery that was quicker than it looked and thicker than he intended, with the edge flying to Virat Kohli who took a perfect catch.

Three different methods. Three different deliveries but one bowler.

He came back and got the big one too -- Tilak Varma.

Tilak fought hard for a gritty 57, but the day truly belonged to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose superb spell of 4/23 set the tone and then broke the backbone of the innings at key moments

What Experts Say About Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After watching Bhuvneshwar this season, Aakash Chopra said, 'He doesn't bowl 140. He bowls mid-130s. He swings the ball. If he swings a little here, it's an outswinger. If he swings here, it's an inswinger. And wherever he wants, it falls. No matter how flat the pitch is. No matter how hard the conditions. He gets the swing because he gets it in the air.'

'He developed a knuckle ball. He has the slow one, the leg cutter. His pace is low -- which means for him to be relevant, he needs accuracy in the yorker, and cricketing smarts. If you want to see how a bowler stays relevant across a decade-and-a-half, how a bowler keeps reinventing himself without losing what made him great in the first place -- don't go anywhere. Don't look beyond Bhuvneshwar Kumar.'

And then Chopra said something that every Indian cricket fan should sit with: 'I think you are not celebrating him enough. You are not able to understand how good this bowler is. He is a rockstar. He was then. He is still there. He will be there tomorrow as well. Why? Because he likes to bowl. Continuously. In the same way. He is very understated, but he is a superstar.'

The Secret Behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Success

Ravichandran Ashwin, a man who thinks about cricket the way most people think about breathing, offered the most thorough explanation for what we are seeing.

';Bhuvi has done two things. First, he has worked on his fitness, which is giving him much better stability at the crease. Second, the ball is coming out of his hand so well because he played several high-quality matches consistently during the off-season.'

While other bowlers were managing workloads and starting their preparation two months before the IPL, Bhuvneshwar was playing. He featured in the UP T20 League. He played in the D Y Patil tournament. He stayed in competitive rhythm. He stayed match-ready.

'Often, in the name of 'workload management,' many IPL bowlers only start practising two months before the IPL begins. They don't play through the entire season and, as a result, they often get injured. Bhuvneshwar did things differently. He stayed match-ready, which is why he's able to produce these results.'

This is the part of the story that gets lost in the highlights. The grind. The disciplined, unglamorous commitment to preparation. In a sport increasingly dominated by men who manage their bodies by resting them, Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept his ticking by using it. And it is working.

The Comeback Argument

India are set to tour Ireland and England for T20Is in June. These are conditions -- overcast skies, moving pitches, helpful atmosphere that were made for a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

These are conditions where an inswinger at mid-130s will do things that a 145 kmph straight ball will not. These are conditions that have historically been the stage for his best international performances.

His last India appearance was in November 2022. He was dropped after the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England in Adelaide -- a result more complicated than any single bowling performance, but Bhuvneshwar bore much of the criticism regardless. And since then, the selectors have not looked back.

But the argument for looking forward is now overwhelming. This is a bowler at the peak of his powers, executing his craft with the kind of mastery that only comes from two decades of relentless work and an almost obsessive love for the act of bowling.

Age is a number. Form and fitness are facts. And right now, both are telling the same story.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The All-Rounder

There is one more thing about Sunday's match against Mumbai Indians that deserves attention because it captures everything about who Bhuvneshwar Kumar is as a cricketer and why his story deserves to be told properly.

RCB needed 10 runs off 3 balls to win. Eight wickets had fallen. The match looked gone. Bhuvi walked to the crease. On the first ball he faced was wide and then he hit a six.

The eventual result: Krunal Pandya's gritty 73 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's all-round heroics -- 4 wickets for 23 runs, then 7 not out at the end -- powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nervy two-wicket victory that knocked Mumbai Indians out of playoff contention and sent RCB to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

He took four wickets. Then he hit the shot that kept the chase alive. In a match that could have gone either way at every single point, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the man who made the difference at both ends.