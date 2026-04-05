IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill return in time?

Shubman Gill's recent muscle spasm sidelined him from an IPL match, raising concerns about his availability for the Gujarat Titans' upcoming game against Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans will next face Delhi Capitals on April 8, and the team management is optimistic about Shubman Gill’s return. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Shubman Gill missed the Gujarat Titans' IPL match against Rajasthan Royals due to a muscle spasm.

Rashid Khan captained Gujarat Titans in Gill's absence, with the team losing the match.

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel is optimistic about Gill's quick recovery.

Gill's availability for the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 8 is uncertain but hoped for.

Shubman Gill missed Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Saturday, and his absence proved costly. Without their regular captain and key batter, GT fell short while chasing 211 and suffered their second straight loss of the season.

With Gill unavailable, Rashid Khan stepped in to lead the side. After the match, he confirmed that Gill was dealing with a muscle spasm but expressed hope for a quick recovery.

Gujarat Titans will next face Delhi Capitals on April 8, and the team management is optimistic about Gill’s return. Assistant coach Parthiv Patel shared that the injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

Gill had earlier dealt with a neck sprain during the India vs South Africa Test series in November 2025, and the recent spasm seems to be a minor setback. According to Patel, the team expects him to be fit soon and back in action for the upcoming game.