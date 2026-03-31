IPL 2026: Shubman Gill fails to convert start, but strong away record remains intact

Gill looked in good touch during his stay, hitting six boundaries and giving Gujarat Titans a brisk start.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill hit six boundaries in his 27-ball 39 in their IPL 2026 season-opener against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill continues to show strong form in away matches despite a modest score in the season-opener.

Gill's 39 against Punjab Kings reflects a steady start but lack of conversion.

Gill’s away consistency stands out sharply against his relatively modest home record last season.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill carried forward his consistent run in away matches as he began a crucial IPL season after being dropped from the Indian T20 side.

Though he made only 39 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, his overall record outside home venues remains solid.

Last season, Gill scored 446 runs in seven away innings at an average of 89.20, with five half-centuries and a strike rate above 148, underlining his reliability on the road.

Also Read: 15 YO Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rewriting IPL History

Start promising but conversion missing

Gill looked in good touch during his 39 off 27 balls, hitting six boundaries and giving his side a brisk start. However, he once again failed to convert it into a big score.

Attempting to slog-sweep Yuzvendra Chahal over mid-wicket, Gill ended up miscuing the slower delivery to Cooper Connolly at deep mid-wicket.

Even so, the innings showed continuity in form and confidence, especially in away conditions where he has been one of the most dependable performers.

Also Read: 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to graduate to the next level'

Home struggles contrast away success

While Gill excelled in away games, his returns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were modest last season. He managed only 204 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.50, with just one half-century.

Despite a high strike rate, he could not turn starts into major scores at home, in contrast to his dominance in away fixtures.

Gill was the India vice-captain in the shortest format but was dropped ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup to accommodate Sanju Samson in the top-order. India went on to win a record third title.

The 26-year-old right-hander captains the Indian Test and ODI teams besides leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

After the match against Punjab Kings, the Titans side will return to their home ground, where they face Rajasthan Royals on April 4.

Also Read: Leaving CSK Was Emotional, But...