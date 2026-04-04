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IPL 2026: Why is Shubman Gill missing GT vs RR clash?

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 04, 2026 20:54 IST

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Rajasthan Royals chose to bat first against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 encounter, while Gujarat Titans will be without their captain Shubman Gill due to a muscle spasm.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill misses the game due to a muscle spasm. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 match.
  • Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill is absent from the game due to a muscle spasm.
  • Rashid Khan is standing in as captain for Gujarat Titans in Gill's absence.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

In a setback for GT, regular captain Shubman Gill misses the game due to a muscle spasm.

 

Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan confirmed the news at the toss, leaving Gujarat without their leader for this match.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, are riding high after a dominant eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. The standout performer was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a breathtaking 52 off just 17 balls -- one of the fastest fifties in RR’s IPL history -- to help chase down 128 in only 12.1 overs. With that kind of form, RR will be eager to keep the momentum going and notch up another win.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, had a tough start to their campaign, going down by three wickets to Punjab Kings. After posting 162, they did manage to put the opposition under some pressure, but a calm and composed unbeaten 72 from Cooper Connolly guided Punjab over the line. GT will be looking to bounce back strongly this time around.

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