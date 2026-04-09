Prabhsimran Singh: Impact Player Rule a Boon for Young IPL Talents

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh champions the IPL's Impact Player rule as a game-changer for young cricketers, offering them crucial opportunities to shine and develop their skills on a prominent stage.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran SIngh has in the past couple of seasons established himself as their go-to opener for a blazing start. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prabhsimran Singh believes the 'Impact Sub' rule provides invaluable opportunities for young players in the IPL.

He consciously tries to model his wicket-keeping style after MS Dhoni, focusing on speed and technique.

Prabhsimran emphasises the importance of an attacking mindset in the powerplay to achieve high scores in modern cricket.

He values the guidance he receives from Yuvraj Singh, describing their relationship as being like elder brothers.

Prabhsimran is motivated by the success of his friend Abhishek Sharma and aims to earn a spot in the Indian national team through consistent effort.

Punjab Kings power-hitter Prabhsimran Singh fully backs the 'Impact Sub' rule, praising it for giving young players a valuable lifeline and a golden opportunity to shine in the IPL. The youngster also revealed that he consciously tries to model his wicket-keeping style after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 'Impact Sub' rule has faced criticism from several cricket experts for disproportionately favouring batters, undermining the role of all-rounders, and contributing to inflated scores. But Prabhsimran sees things differently.

"As a youngster, I see the Impact Sub rule as a great opportunity for young players, and I have said this several times. Many don't like it because, obviously, a team can take more high-risk decisions when a player -- be it a batter or bowler -- is added to the side," said Prabhsimran in a media interaction.

"But for young players, it's invaluable. When I joined the (PBKS) franchise, I spent eight years with them, and for four of those years, I didn't get many chances to play. Sitting on the sidelines, I always hoped for a shot, and now, because of the Impact Sub rule, I feel the opportunities for youngsters have increased significantly," the young top-order batter, who scored 500-plus runs last IPL season, added.

Dhoni's Influence on Wicket-Keeping

With India blessed with a wealth of top-order wicketkeeper-batters, including KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, one might wonder if Prabhsimran tries to emulate them or stick to his own style, and the cricketer clarifies that he consciously makes an effort only to model his game after former India skipper Dhoni.

"You cannot say I try to copy anyone...they are all my seniors, and each has their own style of play, while I have mine. Now that I am keeping as well, I have watched Mahi bhai's keeping -- his hands are so fast.

"I don't try to copy anyone in batting, but when it comes to keeping, I consciously make an effort to be like Mahi bhai."

Powerplay and Attacking Intent

Prabhsimran, who has been with the Punjab franchise for eight years, has in the past couple of seasons established himself as their go-to opener for a blazing start and says the powerplay is now the phase where teams unleash their attacking intent to drive toward a 200-plus score, a feat that is increasingly becoming the norm.

"The game has become so fast that earlier, scores of 170â 180 were defendable, and even today that can happen, but when you look at the numbers, 200-plus scores are increasingly becoming the norm. To reach 200-plus, I feel the powerplay has to be approached with an attacking mindset.

"Clarity from the team -- coach and captain -- is crucial in deciding whether we should go all out, and with that clarity, scoring 250 isn't very difficult. Clarity of thought is key, because to post or chase 200, you have to play high-risk cricket," says the Punjab player, who, like India opener Abhishek Sharma, also seeks guidance from World Cup-winning star Yuvraj Singh.

"With Yuvi paaji, the relationship isn't like coach and student...it's more like an elder brother. Whenever Priyansh Arya and I get time, we call him and request guidance, and he arranges training sessions either in Mohali or Gurgaon. We even have the freedom to call him and disturb him at 3 or 4 in the morning."

Aiming for National Representation

On nurturing ambitions of representing India and seeing a close friend like Abhishek rise to the senior level, the 25-year-old says consistent effort is the only way forward.

"The level of competition for an India berth means you have to push yourself even harder -- less effort simply won't suffice. There is immense competition, but if you take it positively as healthy competition, it helps you grow. That chance (to play in senior team) will come, but I'll need to keep raising the bar.

"With Abhishek Sharma, we share a very close bond and have played a lot of cricket together. It feels great to see someone you've played with succeed, and I always wish the best for him in both good and tough phases. At the same time, it creates a healthy drive within me -- my partner has made it to India, and now it's my turn," says Prabhsimran.